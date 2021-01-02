Cindy Heine, with the Kentucky League of Women Voters, will be the featured speaker at Wednesday's virtual Rotary Club of Frankfort meeting.

Cindy Heine

Heine will discuss legislative redistricting.

The meeting is planned for noon. 

For information on how to join the virtual meeting, call 502-330-5835 or email rotaryfrankfortky@gmail.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription