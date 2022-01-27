Kentucky lost a legend this past month.

Helen Evans passed away at the age of 101 on Jan. 11. A service was held at Second Presbyterian Church in Lexington on Jan. 15.

Born Helen Hester Horlacher on June 11, 1920 in Fortville, Indiana, her family lived in Lexington. She attended the University of Kentucky and graduated from the College of Home Economics, before teaching at Versailles High School and then serving in the Women’s Army Corps in World War II as a Captain in the Office of the Quartermaster General.

Following her service in World War II, she married Joe Evans in 1948 and had two children, Elizabeth and Joseph Jr. She was a part of and served in a plethora of organizations, including but not limited to the Lexington Woman’s Club, the Woman’s Club of Central Kentucky, the Daughters of the American Revolution at the local (Captain John Waller chapter), state and national levels, and the UK Alumni Association.

Most notably, Evans served as the president of the Kentucky Federation of Women’s Clubs, now the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Kentucky, from 1970 to 1972. In 1971, she initiated the Kentucky First Ladies in Miniature Collection as her statewide project as the president of the Kentucky Federation of Women’s Clubs. Starting with the Kentucky’s first First Lady, Susannah Hart Shelby, the collection has representations of all of Kentucky’s First Ladies, as well as its only female governor, Martha Layne Collins.

Pat Geveden, who served as president from 1988 to 1990, got to know Evans during their time in the organization. However, they became much closer when Geveden and her husband moved from the Paducah area to Frankfort in 2005.

Geveden told The State Journal they became even closer over the past two years, as she would pick up Evans for meetings or speaking engagements. During one of these drives, Geveden found out Evans was best friends with Geveden’s father’s cousin, with both of them having graduated from UK and teaching together. Geveden would also stop by during the pandemic and visit with Evans.

A plaque in honor of Helen Evans, who started the Kentucky's First Ladies in Miniature display in 1971. Evans died on Jan. 11 at 101 years old. (Harrison Wagner | State Journal)

“In the last two years, we’d sit on the porch and talk when she wasn’t getting out too much,” Geveden said.

“Although Helen continued to drive until last year to the beauty shop and to get her nails done,” she continued.

Evans was a go-getter and never really slowed down. About two years ago, the miniatures and their cases were cleaned. Geveden’s daughter picked up Evans and came from Lexington so Evans could be there to supervise.

“She would have been 99½ or so then, and we got a chair for her so she could sit there and supervise moving the miniatures out of the cabinets, and cleaning all of the glass, putting new felt on the bottoms, so she was supervising all that.”

“She didn’t slow down one bit,” Geveden said.

Earlier this month, First Lady Britainy Beshear’s miniature, with a dress made from the same fabric as her inauguration gown, was unveiled in the Capitol. In a Facebook post, the Beshear said she was honored and “proud to be a part of this tradition alongside so many strong women who have come before me and made an impact on our commonwealth.”

She thanked Evans, who approved the new miniature, for establishing the project, and remarked, “The miniatures display is not only a reminder of the legacies of Kentucky's First Ladies, but a reminder of Helen's vision to preserve Kentucky history.”

