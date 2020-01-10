Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites staff is looking for help in making East Frankfort Park a wildlife friendly woodland.
From 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, volunteers will transform the park woodlands into a wildlife-friendly habitat. The first step will be to remove invasive plants that are keeping many of the area's native wildlife and native plants from using the park.
Parks department staff, along with Jody Thompson from The Habitat Workshop are working together on this project. With the removal of invasive honeysuckle and winter creeper, more diverse native trees will begin to grow and provide a better condition for songbirds, wildflowers and other parts of a healthy habitat.
This is the first step in a longterm project to create a watchable wildlife trail and a more wildlife friendly woodland for East Frankfort Park, Parks and Recreation officials said in a Facebook post. Future dates for wildlife workshops at East Frankfort Park will be set.
Participants are asked to bring gloves and loppers. For more information contact Alex at the Parks and Rec. office (502)875-8575 or acunningham@frankfort.ky.gov.