The Rotary Club of Frankfort will present a special Veteran's Day program at its Wednesday meeting. Brigadier General (Ret.) John Heltzel will be the featured speaker and local students will provide musical entertainment. 
 
The Rotary Club of Frankfort meets at noon via Zoom every Wednesday. All meetings are open to the public. For more information, email rotaryfrankfortky@gmail.com or call 502-330-5835.

