At the first joint city-county meeting last month, Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells broke the seal on a conversation that’s been dormant for some time: merging city and county governments.
Voted down handily in 2004 by a 3-1, merging the two governments has been a politically touchy subject. But with several watching, and all local elected officials in the same virtual room, both top executives said that in 10 years they foresaw their organizations working as one.
But how would such a process actually work?
And at least according to the executive director of the Kentucky League of Cities, one significant change to state statute in 2006 makes that vision more plausible for a community like Frankfort than it was in 2004.
J.D. Chaney said that the statues allowed for “the greatest amount of flexibility” for a city-county merger.
KRS 67.900 lays out the process in a fairly broad way. The statute governs a lot of how that would work isn’t in the statute, but rather would be up to a “unification review commission” charged with developing a unification plan.
The commission, required to be 20 to 40 people in number, would be split evenly between the city and county. The mayor and judge-executive would have the authority to make appointments, with approval to be voted on by their respective legislative bodies. At least one public hearing is required during the process of forming a unification plan.
With some exceptions, most of how a unified local government would function would be decided by that review commission, then approved by popular vote.
“It would allow the way that the services are delivered to be developed to uniquely fit a smaller community,” Chaney said. “It's not a one size fits all. There's a heavy reliance on the study commission to propose and give a structure. If the judge and the mayor make the right appointments, you're going to have enough flexibility in the statutory scheme to design something that would be unique to Frankfort without having a lot of burden from specifications in the state statute.”
KRS 67.910 provides the commission with authority to come up with most all structures, powers and functions of the government.
Passage of the commission’s unification plan would require majority approval from both city and unincorporated county residents.
There must be both a chief executive officer and a chief administrative officer — CEOs are written in to earn as much as judge-executives and chief administrative officers are loosely characterized as similar to the city manager role in Frankfort.
Approval would require a majority “yes” vote from both residents of the unincorporated areas of the county and those living within city limits.
Though the unified local government statute has been on the books since 2006, no community has ever used it. It was created when Owensboro was looking into the possibility, per Chaney. Since then, neighboring Lawrenceburg and Anderson County as well as Georgetown and Scott County have had discussions but never followed through; the same goes for Somerset and Elizabethtown with their respective counties.
In discussing the merits of unification for a community like Frankfort, Chaney waxed hopeful.
One point he said would make things uniquely easier on the county is that it only has one incorporated city, unlike many counties of its size — so the discussion would be between two parties instead of several.
He also said that an advocates’ position for merger would be economic growth in the entire area, not just the city or county. Economic development, along with efficiency of services, and general alignment of goals for the entire county are the main benefits that are often touted by those who are pro-merger.
“You can be more focused on growth instead of being competitive,” Chaney said.
Fights over who gets what tax revenue when it comes to growth are not unheard of in Frankfort and Franklin County. It happened with the Parkside development near Interstate 64 and with an expansion to Buffalo Trace in 2013. Different tax structures — the city’s being much more reliant on occupational tax — also create different incentives, he said.
Chaney said merger wouldn’t mean a de facto increase in taxes, either. Depending on how a potential unification commission worked it out, county residents could see no change in how much they chip in to their local government.
“The unified local government statutes permit you to draw an urban services boundary where you have a heightened level of public services inside that boundary, and then a lower level of services out in an unincorporated part on the county where there would be a lower tax rate,” Chaney said.
The most recent Kentucky community to merge city and county governments is also its largest. Louisville is also the last large city in the country to have merged its two governments, doing so in 2003 following a vote in 2000.
The success of Louisville Metro Government’s merger largely depends on who you ask. Two studies from the ensuing years — one from 2010 and another from 2013 — noted “mixed” and generally positive results.
The 2010 study, co-authored by a former University of Louisville professor H.V. Savitch who was an opponent of the merger, was largely critical of the purported benefits of the merger.
It studied the three years following the merger, and reported that most economic measures — job growth, downtown population growth, wage growth — stagnated during that time compared to pre-merger years. Property values, however, went up.
That study was also critical of pro-merger folks’ rhetoric that the move would positively “shake up,” the city’s culture.
“Our own attempt to puzzle through this problem suggests that ‘shake up’ is either inadequate to the task or inherently incapable of accelerating economic growth,” it notes at the conclusion of the study.
A 2013 study was done by Jeff Wachter for the Abell Foundation, a Baltimore-based nonprofit that studied Louisville, Nashville and Indianapolis’ consolidations as Baltimore was considering its own.
Wachter called the results “mixed,” including a dip in employment, but was generally positive on Louisville’s merger.
“Fears of opponents to the merger have not come to fruition,” Wachter wrote. “The size of the government workforce and government budgets have not increased, ending a trend of steadily increasing government spending during the 1990s. Property tax rates for both former city and county residents have not only remained steady, but they have actually declined slightly.”
The most significant disadvantage caused by merger, Wachter said, is decreased representation for Louisville’s Black residents. The percentage of Black residents in the city dropped from 33% in the old city to 18% in the Louisville Metropolitan Area.
A 2018 study from Greater Louisville Project highlighted middling results since merger, comparing Louisville to peer cities during that time.
Former Louisville Mayor Jerry Abramson, who was mayor of Louisville for 13 years before the merger vote and the first eight years thereafter, says that the pros outweighed the cons.
“When I became mayor of the new government, I was like, Noah,” Abramson told The State Journal. “I had two of everything.”
Cutting down on the command structure of the merged sheriff and police departments led to more police on the streets. Abramson said it freed up about 100 more cops to directly serve.
The savings also clearly became apparent.
$750,000 annually on executive branch salaries, $700,000 on banking services, at least $5 million on vehicle fleet reform — all examples of money saved soon after merger.
In an interview with the CT Mirror, Abramson said that the overall public workforce was reduced by 20% with no layoffs, a positive thing for government coffers.
But startup costs were real, he said, and included a new financial management system, building purchases and more.
Chaney noted that regardless of whether or not a full-on merger takes place, further exploring efficiencies would be a good thing.
“Having those discussions, even if it doesn't ultimately result in a merged government, could find efficiencies for the taxpayers in Franklin County and the City of Frankfort,” Chaney said. There are services they could provide through an interlocal agreement, even if it stops short of a fully merged government. Those active discussions, and an active study, would prove beneficial to the community regardless of the final outcome.”
