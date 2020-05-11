On April 27, 2018, an energetic, 5-month-old terrier mix puppy named Sassy began her stay at L.I.F.E. House, a no-kill animal shelter in western Franklin County.
Months passed, other dogs came and went, but Sassy stayed.
She took part in some offsite adoption events and even went home one weekend with a couple, but they brought her back, saying their other dog wouldn’t accept Sassy.
The months turned into years, and Sassy still hadn’t found her forever home.
That is until April 27, her two-year anniversary at L.I.F.E. House, when Austin Hertzler adopted Sassy.
While the coronavirus pandemic has turned people’s worlds upside down, it gave Sassy a new one.
“I’d been wanting a dog,” Hertzler said, “but my job is kind of time-consuming. I’ve been working from home for two months, and it seemed a good opportunity to get a dog now.
“It seemed like a good time to get her in a routine, to get her acclimated to my home and all.”
For ending Sassy’s long wait for her forever home, Hertzler is this week's Traditional Bank Unsung Hero.
Sassy’s stay at L.I.F.E. House was much longer than other dogs at the shelter.
“It is unusual for a dog to stay even several months,” said Betty Martin, president of L.I.F.E. House.
“We’ve had kittens grow into adults here and stay for several years, but dogs go pretty quick. Even when they get into adulthood, it’s unusual for a dog to stay long, maybe a year at the most.”
While those who know Sassy say she has a great personality, “she’s never met a stranger,” Martin said, L.I.F.E. House dog adoption counselor Amy Covert said Sassy’s energy was an issue for potential adopters.
“I think Sassy was with us for so long because she is quite an energetic dog, and a lot of people found that she was just a bit too much for them,” Covert said. “She also plays hard. We had several great adopters who were looking for a playmate for their current dog, but Sassy was ‘too much dog’ for them.
“Sassy also needed to be in a home without cats. We had a few potential adopters that loved her energy but had a cat in the home. Sassy has a lot of enthusiasm for life and adventure, and we knew she was going to need an adopter who is also very active, someone who would incorporate her need for exercise into their daily routine. We knew it was just a matter of waiting for that perfect combination to show up for Sassy.”
Hertzler proved to be the perfect match.
“First was the picture on Petfinder,” Hertzler said about finding Sassy. “She’s so cute. Then I read the description and it said she was really active. I talked to the counselor on the phone a few times. I’m kind of active, and we thought it would be a good fit.”
It has been.
“It’s working out really well,” said Hertzler, who changed Sassy’s name to Sadie. “From the first day she’s been a really good dog.
“She hasn’t had a single accident as far as housetraining. I was really pleasantly surprised and shocked with how she picked things up. We go out every morning and afternoon, and she’s taken to her crate and made it her own.”
That comes as no surprise to Covert.
“We could see from the get-go that she was very intelligent, and she always seemed to have a twinkle in her eye and was ready for fun,” she said. “If a dog can have a sense of humor, it's Sassy.”
Sassy isn’t the only one who had to make adjustments.
“All our volunteers get so attached to the animals,” Martin said. “It’s bittersweet after caring for them for so long, but ultimately we want to see them in their forever homes.”
