The Kentucky State Police's Frankfort Post is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred just before 9 p.m. Saturday outside of a residence on Hiawatha Trail.
According to a news release from KSP, the initial investigation indicated the Frankfort Police Department responded to a disturbance call about a man who was intoxicated and armed.
When the officers arrived, they were confronted by the man, who exited the residence armed with a gun. As a result of the encounter, shots were fired by the officers and the man was injured. He was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.
The investigation is being conducted by the KSP Critical Incident Response Team.
Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman declined to comment, citing the KSP investigation.
Hiawatha Trail is in the Indian Hills neighborhood between Schenkel Lane and U.S. 460.
I know a neighbor who the KSP interviewed this morning. Apparently, the involved a drunk guy with a gun behaving very badly, with police officers outside the home. There was a woman and children involved, who ran outside and were hiding behind a cruiser when the drunk guy discharged his weapon more than once.The police took him out quickly, while children cried outside. The condition of the man shot is unknown to the neighbors.
