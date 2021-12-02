A property on Hickman Hill Road will not be rezoned.

The Franklin County Fiscal Court voted 5-1 Thursday night to allow transcripts of previous planning commission hearings about a proposed zoning change for 850 Hickman Hill Road to be admitted to the court’s record, but voted 2-4 in denying a first reading for the transcripts. Magistrates Sherry Sebastian and Michael Mueller voted for the reading, while Magistrates Marti Booth, JW Blackburn, Lambert Moore and Judge-Executive Huston Wells voted against it. Magistrate Scott Tracy recused himself.

This stopped the court from proceeding to a new vote on the matter, thus leaving the planning commission’s previous vote intact.

The court discussed whether or not they would allow transcripts of the July 29 and Sept. 15 planning commission public hearings into the court’s record. Members of the fiscal court had requested the transcripts during a meeting on Oct. 14 so they could learn more about what was said at those hearings. In that October meeting, the fiscal court split 3-3 on whether or not to deny the requested zoning change for the property, meaning they neither denied nor confirmed the change.

At the planning commission meetings, members of the public stated their concerns over changing the 55-acre plot of land from RA (Rural Residential, Single Family Large Lot) to AG (Agricultural District), due to the broad allowances given to AG zoning. They worried that it could become a hub for Tracy Sand and Gravel, which is owned by Kenneth Tracy who purchased the land in November 2020. Kenneth is also District 4 Magistrate Scott Tracy’s brother, who abstained from voting in both fiscal court meetings.

Whether or not the fiscal court admitted the transcripts determined if the rezoning would go to another public hearing. County Attorney Rick Sparks explained why this is the case.

“If you choose not to admit the transcript, then the court has no additional evidence for which to evaluate the recommendation of the planning commission, and the matter dies,” Sparks explained.

This would have kept the result of the 3-3 tie from the Oct. 14 meeting and would not overturn the planning commission’s decision.

The fiscal court voted to allow the transcripts into the court record, but did not allow a first reading, which would have been the next step towards a public hearing on Dec. 14. However, since the court denied the first reading, their 3-3 vote did not change, and the planning commission’s zoning change decision remained. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription