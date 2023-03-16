Road work

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of an upcoming project involving a lane closure on KY 1472 (Hickory Ridge Road) at the bridge over Interstate 64 (mile point .10).

One lane on the bridge will be closed from Tuesday until contract crews complete a bridge deck restoration and waterproofing project. A 10-foot-wide lane will be maintained for traffic throughout the duration of the project.

