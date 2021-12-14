A discussion was held on a draft ordinance for owning chickens in the city during the Frankfort City Commission’s work session Monday night. 

Planning and Community Development Director Eric Cockley presented a list of requirements and regulations to the commission for city residents wishing to own chickens, which includes:

  • Maximum of six non-crowing chickens (roosters) on property;

  • Must be in a backyard within a 6-foot fence;

  • Must be kept in a henhouse/coop/tractor (mobile coop without flooring) enclosed on all sides when unattended;

  • Henhouse/coop/tractor must be located at least 25 feet from nearest residence, including decks/porches/etc.;

  • No perceptible odor from beyond the property line;

  • No breeding or slaughtering;

  • Manure must be used for composting a well-aerated garden compost pile or removed from the property;

  • Henhouse/coop/tractor shall be kept free from trash and accumulated droppings or feed;

  • All feed shall be stored inside or in a weather- and rodent-resistant container designed to prevent access by animals.

Cockley said to be able to keep chickens, property owners must have a valid permit from the planning department. 

He added if owners violate the requirements, a notice of violation will be issued to the owners with seven days allotted to correct any problems. Fees can also accumulate for each offense: first offense ($100); second offense ($200); additional offenses ($300 each).

Failure to comply would result in a potential removal of chickens from the property by an animal control officer and/or legal action.

Commissioner Kyle Thompson asked how the approval of permits would be handled if residents of a particular neighborhood applied though their homeowners association had restrictions in place against the keeping of fowl, particularly chickens. 

“There is either a deed restriction or a homeowners association restriction that essentially says, ‘Thou shalt not have fowl birds,’ and they come to the city and ask for a license to have said fowl, chickens, you all grant that permit and they will put up their coop, which I assume will be the first notice these individuals will get. Then at that point, they have to enforce this through a property dispute that they would have to take to Franklin Circuit Court,” Thompson said as an example. 

Cockley said to his understanding, Thompson was correct, adding if the planning department was aware the applicant's neighborhood has a restriction, particularly if they have an active neighborhood association, the department would advise against it because it would create a problem for the property owner later on. 

Thompson asked if a notice could be placed on the bottom of the permit to list subdivisions and neighborhoods with restrictions as it pertains to chickens. 

“It’s a great idea. We’ve talked a lot about putting together our informational material and having it available for folks so they can at least learn what they’re getting into, right? We talked about a number of things that would be in that, but that could be one of those things,” Cockley said. 

He added the planning department would also ask subdivisions with chicken restrictions to advise them because “I’m not always aware.”

“But if I know that, I’m more than happy to put that on our materials, whether it’s on the application material itself or any attached informational pamphlet, so we can make sure they’re aware,” he said. “My expectation is, and we’ll just have to find out if you all move forward, we may not find that we see a lot, but it’s possible. It just depends.”

Commissioner Kelly May said once a property owner obtains their permit, it is their own personal responsibility. 

“There’s a personal responsibility to make sure that you’re following through. The city’s not here to go through and check all the boxes for all these HOAs. They started their HOA on their own. That’s up to them,” May stated. “Our goal is to provide a service to all citizens. So when they walk in this building, regardless of an HOA, we’re going to provide that service to all citizens… There’s personal accountability to know what you can and can’t do once you get it.”

Cockley said a group in Cynthiana passed a similar set of regulations after a student had asked to keep chickens for a project and brought a model ordinance. He added Cynthiana requires permits, and since passing the ordinance last year, have only issued roughly two or three.  

Depending on the type of permit, Cockley said the price could change. If organized as a zoning permit, it would cost property owners $10. He added a specific fee has not been “laid out” in the ordinance as of yet.

Commissioner Leesa Unger thanked Cockley and others for their work on the ordinance and the discussion that has taken place.

“It’s always a group effort in Frankfort. It’s something citizens have wanted for a while, so it’s just nice to see it and discuss it,” she said. 

Unger asked if the planning department will be checking to make sure requirements are met, such as the property having a 6-foot fence. 

Cockley said the department asks the applicants to call when their equipment is installed and ready to be assessed. 

“One of us will swing by and kind of check the boxes. OK, there’s a fence. You know, there’s the chicken coop. It’s in the location generally described on your plan, that kind of stuff, and verify,” he said. 

Thompson said a reference to the criminal code should be added in the event a chicken causes harm or injury to another person, adding the owner of the chickens would be responsible. 

“If there is a disease or if there is an injury in any way and it can be traced to someone’s chickens… I think that needs to be in there because if it is something that we create and it causes harm, I would feel absolutely terrible if we don’t have the proper language in the ordinance to protect those individuals,” he said. 

Pending the adjustments, the commission's next step will be to vote on the draft ordinance in the city's next voting meeting scheduled for Dec. 20. 

