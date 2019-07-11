The High Street railroad crossing in downtown Frankfort was among 20 projects awarded Kentucky Transportation Cabinet grants to improve railroad transportation across the state.
The RJ Corman Railroad Group was given the grant of almost $43,500 for the crossing on High Street, along with a grant for another project in Fayette County.
According to a press release from KYTC, the grants are part of the Kentucky Rail Crossing Improvement Program and are administered by the Division of Planning and Division of Right of Way and Utilities. Others given grants included Paducah and Louisville Railroad, Fredonia Valley Railroad and Louisville Metro Government. This round of grants totaled almost $1.3 million.
“We’re proud to invest in the state’s railway system by partnering with companies to ensure safe, reliable and efficient freight transportation,” KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas said. “This funding will be put to good use to improve the safety of our rail infrastructure.”
KYTC examines factors like crash history, vehicle, train and truck traffic, physical condition, cost and the federal railroad crossing score when selecting projects to receive grants.