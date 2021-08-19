Due to heavy rainfall the Frankfort Police Department announced the closure of a portion of U.S. 127 South Thursday morning.

road closed

FPD said high water forced them to close U.S. 127 South at Limestone Drive between KFC and Cook Out.

All lanes of the road were reopened at 10:42 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription