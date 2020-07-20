Capital Avenue Bridge

Downtown motorists are advised that there will be no access to High Street or West Main Street via the Capital Avenue from Tuesday through Thursday.

Frankfort Plant Board Water crews will be installing a new 12-inch water main across High Street.

All small vehicle traffic should use the Singing Bridge. Large vehicle traffic should use the existing detour or Wilkinson Boulevard, Holmes Street or Taylor Avenue. Drivers should use caution and avoid the area if at all possible.

Access to East Main Street going east from the Capital Avenue Bridge will still be available.

