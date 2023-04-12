The number of highway fatalities decreased both locally and statewide in 2022.
Though Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Office of Highway Safety and Kentucky State Police officials were encouraged by the downward trend, they were quick to remind drivers that safe practices help prevent avoidable deaths.
“While we are thankful, one fatality is one too many and we grieve with those who lost loved ones last year on our roadways. To avoid losing more Kentuckians on our highways, we must remain vigilant by practicing safe behaviors, like buckling up and putting the phone down,” stated Gov. Andy Beshear.
According to the data, there were 744 fatalities in the bluegrass state in 2022, compared to 806 in 2021 — a 7.6% decrease. In 2020, 780 deaths were recorded on state roadways with 732 in 2019; 724 in 2018; 782 in 2017; and 834 in 2016.
Of the 744 fatalities last year, 57% were not wearing a seat belt and 15 involved alcohol. Approximately 33% involved speeding or aggressive drivers and 20% involved driver distraction. Pedestrians and bicyclists accounted for 109 deaths and motorcyclists accounted for 99 deaths.
In Franklin County, the number of highway fatalities dropped from four in 2021 and 2020 to three last year. The county previously reported eight highway deaths in 2019; two in 2018; and 10 in both 2017 and 2016.
“Highway safety is about more than numbers — it’s about people,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “We will continue to work toward our goal of zero traffic deaths on Kentucky roadways through infrastructure improvements and partnerships with state agencies and the public.”
“The last thing we want to do is notify someone that their loved one has been in a fatal crash, so if we can potentially save a life by writing a ticket, we’ll do it,” said KSP Capt. Paul Blanton. “At the end of the day, we want everyone to make it home safely.”
According to NHTSA, wearing a seat belt gives motorists the best chance of preventing injury or death if involved in a crash. Properly fastened seat belts contact the strongest parts of the body, such as the chest, hips and shoulders. A seat belt spreads the force of a crash over a wide area of the body, putting less stress on any one part, and allows the body to slow down with the crash, extending the time when the crash forces are felt by the occupant.
So far in 2023, preliminary numbers indicate 169 roadway deaths, down 13 compared to the same time last year.
