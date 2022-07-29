Unsafe landing conditions at Wendell H. Ford Airport in Hazard kept Governor Andy Beshear from travelling to survey the flood conditions in eastern Kentucky on Friday, but in a late morning press conference from the Capitol, updates were given on evacuation plans and shelters available to displaced residents.
16 fatalities have been confirmed, including an81-year-oldwoman in Perry County and 2 children in Floyd County.
Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Wolfe counties were all included in recent emergency orders and will receive federal major disaster funds to cover overtime costs in the continuing rescue efforts throughout the affected areas. Governor Beshear’s state of emergency announced Thursday covers the entire state.
“The people impacted by this are going to lose just about everything,” the governor said. “Webelievethere will be thousands that are impacted.”
Those looking to report unaccounted for friends and relatives were urged to contact the Kentucky State Police Public Affairs office via email atksppubaff@ky.govwith their name, phone number, thenames andphone numbers of the missing along with last known addresses, vehicle descriptions and physical descriptions. They can also call local KSP posts in the area to leave information about loved ones.
Four nursing homes in the region have been placed under evacuation orders, as well as thePanbowlBasin area of Breathitt County, where the local dam is facing a potential breach.
Deanne Criswell, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator for the region announced that emergency management staff from her agency were stationed at the Kentucky Emergency Operation Center in Frankfort, and that the federal government was going to provide “whatever sources are necessary to continue the current life safety missions, as well as future recovery efforts.”
“We are receiving help from Tennessee, West Virginia, and Ohio emergency management agencies, and I am in awe of the incredible first responders here, many of whom we know areimpactedby this as well.”
Currently, 24,000 Kentucky Power customers are without electricity, and over 100 Kentucky Frontier Gas customers have been cut off from the main supply.
Residents of the region displaced by flooding can seek shelter at Jenny Wiley State Park in Prestonsburg, Pine Mountain State Park in Pineville, and rooms will be available at Buckhorn Lake State Park in Perry County as soon as power is restored to the facility, with a total of 137 shelter spaces available.
Just like in the aftermath of the western Kentucky tornadoes in December, those looking to donate to the ongoing flood relief efforts can make online donations at TeamEKYFloodReliefFund.ky.gov.
