Unsafe landing conditions at Wendell H. Ford Airport in Hazard kept Governor Andy Beshear from travelling to survey the flood conditions in eastern Kentucky on Friday, but in a late morning press conference from the Capitol, updates were given on evacuation plans and shelters available to displaced residents. 

16 fatalities have been confirmed, including an 81-year-old woman in Perry County and 2 children in Floyd County. 

