Marshall Boston and John Maxey were two Black men who were kidnapped from their jail cells by mobs of white men and lynched at the Singing Bridge more than 100 years ago.
It’s a piece of history that needs to be remembered, and now it will be.
A historic marker dedication ceremony took place at First Baptist Church on St. Clair Saturday afternoon to remember the two men, and at the end of the ceremony the audience went outside to see the historic marker unveiled at the bridge.
“This keeps everyone’s history alive,” said Ariel Harris with the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) in Montgomery, Alabama, “to make sure we don’t forget that history and that we make a difference.”
The ceremony was the culmination of three years of work by Focus on Race Relations (FORR) and EJI, which joined forces to memorialize Boston and Maxey, both Frankfort residents.
It was also the last of a three-part process that included the collection of soil near the Singing Bridge that was placed in containers labeled with Maxey’s and Boston’s names, and the containers are now housed at the Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration and The National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery.
The second component was an essay contest for students in grades 9-12 that was part of the Juneteenth celebration.
The process culminated with Saturday’s ceremony, where prayers were offered, apologies were made to the families of Boston and Maxey, and history was shared.
“I’m ecstatic,” FORR President Ed Powe said after the ceremony. “I thought the Juneteenth four-day event was the highlight of the year, but I think this has surpassed that.
“I can’t say how pleased I am. To look out and see the church full of people from the community, to hear the combined choirs, to see the marker, it was more than I could ever ask for.”
Powe and Gov. Andy Beshear made remarks to open the ceremony.
The combined choirs of First Baptist Church at St. Clair and First Baptist Church on Clinton Street performed under the direction of Dr. Keith McCutchen from Kentucky State University.
Histories of First Baptist at St. Clair, First Baptist at Clinton Street, First Corinthian Missionary Baptist and St. John A.M.E. were given by the church’s pastors or representatives.
Dr. Lloyd Mallory from Kentucky State sang “How Did We Get Here,” a song composed and arranged by McCutchen and based on “New Verse at the Crossroads” by Afrilachian poet Asha French.
Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Judge-Executive Huston Wells issued apologies to Maxey’s and Boston’s families, and closing remarks were made the Most Reverend John Stowe, the bishop of Lexington and southeastern Kentucky.
Powe said no members of Boston’s or Maxey’s families have been located, but the search was ongoing. They were represented by two empty chairs.
Boston was lynched Aug. 15, 1894, after being accused of assaulting a white woman. Maxey, who was accused of shooting a white man, was lynched on June 3, 1909.
No one who participated in either lynching faced prosecution.
“Marshall Boston and John Maxey deserved due process,” Beshear said. “They deserved fair trials. They deserved to have their rights and their lives protected and none of that happened. All of that was taken from them, and the people who murdered them in public ultimately went unpunished.”
Beshear referred to a verse from Psalms 37 in the Bible — depart from evil and do good and you will abide in Him for the Lord loves justice.
“Today, I think we are trying to step one step closer to justice,” he said. “I admit when you’re trying to do that, it can be both good and be tough. Tough in the sense that we have to look back today on one of the ugliest chapters in our history. And we have to look at it straight without blinking and without turning away.
“It’s a good day when you look around and see how many people have come together, from this community and from outside of it, to say ‘we will not hide from history. We will ensure our children know our history.’
“Because the only way to get it right and to become that more perfect union is to admit and recognize when you’ve gotten it wrong.”
Dr. Keith Felton, pastor of First Baptist on St. Clair, referred to history as playing a part in how the church changed how it was identified.
“We recently dropped a tagline for our church,” he said. “We were known as First Baptist Church at the Singing Bridge. We dropped it because once our congregation became more educated about the lynchings that happened there, we realized we didn’t want to be associated with the horrific reminder to our African-American friends about what transpired.
“And so we changed it — First Baptist Church on St. Clair.”
History was a recurring theme during the ceremony.
“Today we’re here to honor John Maxey and Marshall Boston,” Wells said. “So how do we honor them? I feel their presence here today. I hope you do as well. What they are saying to us is this; stand up for justice, fight injustice. How do we do that? We do that through education. We do that by teaching history, by learning from history.”
Wilkerson, in delivering the city’s apology, said it was clear Boston and Maxey were denied their rights and that the city commission was going to consider a resolution of official apology at its meeting Monday.
“Looking back, while we cannot change the past, we can ensure that events that we’re commemorating today don’t happen again,” the mayor said. “Here in Frankfort we do believe that every person is entitled to equal treatment, respect for their constitutional rights, and due process of law.
“Today, as the mayor, allow me to acknowledge the facts that have been presented, that justice was not served those many years ago and offer my apology on behalf of the City of Frankfort and any official who was any way involved in the lynching of Marshall Boston and John Maxey, and for the subsequent failure to prosecute those involved to the fullest extent of the law.”
