Marshall Boston and John Maxey were two Black men who were kidnapped from their jail cells by mobs of white men and lynched at the Singing Bridge more than 100 years ago.

It’s a piece of history that needs to be remembered, and now it will be.

102322.Historic Marker-lynching_ly.jpg

A historic marker that tells the story of the lynchings of Marshall Boston and John Maxey was dedicated during a ceremony at First Baptist Church on St. Clair Saturday. The marker is located by the Singing Bridge, the site of both lynchings. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
102322.Ariel Harris_ly.jpg

Ariel Harris with the with the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama, speaks the historic marker dedication ceremony Saturday at First Baptist Church on St. Clair. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
102322.African Performers_ly.JPG

Unity of African Communities Living in America — African Performers cross the Singing Bridge prior to the unveiling of the historic marker about the lynchings of Marshall Boston and John Maxey Saturday. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
102322.Mallory-Ceremony_ly.jpg

Dr. Lloyd Mallory of Kentucky State University performs during the historic marker dedication ceremony Saturday at First Baptist Church on St. Clair. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

