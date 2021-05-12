The Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation has selected the 2021 Franklin Five.
Previously, the board released the top five best opportunities for historic preservation in Franklin County every five years. This year the board decided to begin issuing the list annually in an effort to bring awareness to more properties as they become available or face adverse circumstances, said John Carlton, president of the trust.
First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church Parsonage
Built in 1894 for the Rev. Charles Newton King, who was the first African American pastor elected to high office in the Southern Baptist Convention and the Kentucky Baptist Convention and the principal of Mayo-Underwood School, the parsonage was originally on Mero Street. However, when the neighborhood and the church building were destroyed in 1967 by the Frankfort Blight and Redevelopment Agency, the congregation moved the parsonage to Murray Street.
Earlier this year the building was donated to the Franklin County Trust, which undertook moving it to Second Street next to the former lot of the Winnie Scott Hospital in order to ensure its preservation and assist the church in its desire to expand and build a community life center.
The trust is looking for a new purpose for the building and is entertaining proposals.
Broadway Bridge
A pin connected Baltimore Petit truss-style bridge built around 1893, the Broadway Bridge spans the Kentucky River and is just over 155 feet in height and 515 feet long.
Preservation of the bridge has been a hot topic in Frankfort since the state announced plans to demolish it in 2018. The trust is working to have the Broadway Bridge renovated as an individual attraction, linear park and downtown connector that could help foster future development along Benson Valley.
In March the city commission requested an earmark from the federal government to provide funding for the bridge’s renovation. It was not included on a list of 10 priority “community project funding requests” by U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky.
The community of Bridgeport
Established in 1781, Bridgeport is located roughly five miles west of downtown Frankfort along Louisville Road (U.S. 60) on a vital transportation and trade route that linked the capital city, Shelbyville and Louisville.
William Armstrong was the first to acquire land in the Bridgeport area when he made an entry for 300 acres on the Kentucky River on March 6, 1781. Gov. Benjamin Harrison, of Virginia, approved the grant on the Little Benson and the stream became Armstrong’s Branch.
Sherman Nunnery was issued a grant for 773 acres, becoming the second landowner on Aug. 9, 1785. The northern section of Nunnery’s grant became the village of Bridgeport.
Twenty-five years later the Franklin County Fiscal Court passed a motion to build a bridge over the south for Benson Creek in an effort to stabilize the transportation route and improve travel conditions. From then on the community was known as Bridgeport.
Because of the bridge and the community’s location Bridgeport became a routine rest stop for those traveling to Louisville. In 1825 French Revolutionary War Gen. Marquis De Lafayette visited a friend in Bridgeport who is noted for having saved his life.
By the following year the area was well established with taverns, livery stables, a general store, residences and other amenities. Eleven years later a post office was established and in 1848 the state legislature incorporated Bridgeport as a town. A school was built three years later.
Today Bridgeport remains an unincorporated hamlet of Franklin County. But as it approaches this historic 200th milestone of the Marquis visit, a group of volunteers, assisted by the trust, are developing a nomination of important historic sites to the National Register of Historic Places.
"This project is a proactive effort to record the rich history embodied in this place and the significant early structures that still remain on the landscape and to assist in future preservation efforts," trust officials said.
Starway Drive-In
One of the first drive-in movie theaters in the state, Starway opened the 433-car facility on Louisville Road (U.S. 60) at the end of World War II and it was a popular local attraction for nearly 45 years.
Located at 3350 Louisville Road, the drive-in theater premiered blockbusters and matinees until its closure in 1991.
Three years later, Starway Family Entertainments Centers reopened the facility as an amusement park with miniature golf and go-cart racing. While the 1994 renovations changed the original parking area, many primary mid-century features, including the marquee sign, drive-thru ticket booth and concessions stand, survived until 2020.
The property is now available and offers an opportunity to preserve a unique part of Frankfort and Kentucky’s mid-century history, indicative of society’s transition to car-centered attractions following WWII.
For more information about Starway, visit https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/3350-Louisville-Rd_Frankfort_KY_40601_M93616- 08443
Nitro
At 220 W. Main St., this building was constructed in 1871, a year after a fire destroyed property along the thoroughfare.
Formerly the home of Nitro, a women’s clothier that closed earlier this year, the 8,000-square-foot building has long served many commercial purposes as well.
It offers unique features, including a rear helix staircase and warehouse area. The exterior of the building along the Lewis Street façade features Cecilia Lueza’s mural “Wanderlust.”
The Nitro building is for sale and its history and location make it prime for development in the fast-moving investment climate of downtown Frankfort.
For more information, visit https://www.loopnet.com/Listing/220-W-Main-St-Frankfort-KY/22246357/
