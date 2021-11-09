The Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation has released a Request For Proposals (RFP) to purchase the First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church parsonage that was moved earlier this year.

“Please note that it is the church parsonage that is being sold, not the church,” John Carlton, president of the organization, told The State Journal Tuesday.

The RFP is being advertised nationally and is featured in the November edition of This Old House magazine.

The former parsonage is now located at 228/230 and 230½ W. Second St. and on a new foundation laid on a monolithic slab and raised above the Kentucky River flood plain.

The two-story, 1,584-square-foot wood frame house is equipped with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, but requires a full renovation or rehabilitation, according to the historic preservation organization.

The new lot also includes the former location of the historic Winnie Scott Hospital, which served as the only hospital for local African Americans during segregation and Jim Crow until 1959.

Scott, a member of the First Corinthian congregation, was a pioneer of her time and among the five members of the first graduating class (1890) of the State Normal School for Colored Persons, now known as Kentucky State University — the state’s only public Historically Black College and University. A Kentucky historical marker is located in front of the property to commemorate her legacy and contributions to this community.

Directly behind the house and alley is Dolly Graham Park, a riverside park with newly installed playground and ongoing improvements named for another prominent member of this historic community.

Approved by the city's Architectural Review Board late last year, the move from 120 Murray St. cost about $60,000, according to Trust Director-at-Large Natalie Wilkerson and Treasurer Jen Williamson. 

The First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, a local historic African American congregation that traces its history to 1817, built the parsonage specifically for the purpose to serve as “A Home for the Pastor,” according to a notice in the Aug. 11, 1894, edition of the Frankfort Roundabout.

For more than a half-century afterward, the structure housed many notable African Americans, who served as the church's pastor while the congregation was located on Mero Street in downtown Frankfort.

Later, the structure became home to Rev. Charles Newton King, a World War I veteran who became the first African American pastor elected to high office of both the Southern Baptist Convention and the Kentucky Baptist Convention. King also served as principal of the Mayo-Underwood School, the city’s segregated high school that was closed during desegregation and demolished as part of urban renewal.

The Frankfort Urban Renewal and Redevelopment Project forced First Corinthian to abandon its historic church building in 1967 and relocate across the Kentucky River to South Frankfort. The church built a new structure adjacent to the parsonage in an area of the city that would then become predominantly occupied by African Americans. The First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church was formally organized following the Civil War in the 1870s.

The parsonage was rented in recent years until a decision was made to expand and construct a community center on the site. For the parsonage’s important history, and as a contributing structure to the local South Frankfort neighborhood and national historic district, the trust offered to assist the church when demolition seemed inevitable, accepting a donation of the house in order to move it to a new adjacent location.

The Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation will host a pre-submittal site inspection meeting and open house at the property at 10 a.m. Saturday. Questions can be sent to preservation@fcthp.org

RFPs are due by 5 p.m. Dec. 3.

