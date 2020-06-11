Leaders want Davis statue removed from rotunda

Protesters bow their heads in silent prayer at the conclusion of the Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus rally to remove the statue of Jefferson Davis from the Capitol rotunda in this State Journal file photo.

The Historic Properties Advisory Commission has called a special meeting for Friday to consider the removal of the Jefferson Davis statue located in the Capitol rotunda.

At the request of Gov. Andy Beshear, commission Chairperson Steve Collins called the meeting, which is set for 1 p.m. and will be held via video teleconference.

The only item on the agenda reads “Pursuant to the commission’s final authority over articles and objects displayed in the New State Capitol under KRS 11.027(3), the commission, in consultation with the State Curator, shall consider the removal of the Jefferson Davis statue in the New State Capitol rotunda.”

The Historic Properties Advisory Commission is composed of 14 members who include the state curator, the director of the Kentucky Historical Society and the director of the Executive Mansion. The first lady serves as an honorary member of the commission.

HPAC members include:

  • ​Britainy Beshear, first lady of Kentucky
  • Stephen L. Collins, chairperson
  • Carol J. Mitchell, director of historic properties
  • Craig Potts, executive director of the Kentucky Heritage Council
  • Ann Evans, executive director of the Governor’s Mansion
  • Scott Alvey
  • John E. Park
  • Brandon Todd Wilson
  • Marion C. Forcht
  • Thomas Stephens
  • Cathy Laverne Thomas
  • Samuel Craig Devine
  • Angel Rowlett Lampe
  • Darren J. Taylor

The commission has authority over any construction, repairs, structural restoration or renovation of these properties and supervises the maintenance of a current inventory of all furnishings in the properties. The commission also has authority over articles placed in the properties and monies spent on the buildings and develops criteria for the display of objects and for the use of the public areas and grounds of the New State Capitol.

The public can view the meeting at https://historicproperties.ky.gov/ac/Pages/default.aspx

