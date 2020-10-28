The Kentucky Historical Society has teamed up with ABC affiliates from Lexington and Louisville to debut a half-hour special "Haunted Historic Kentucky." 

Haunted Historic Kentucky

The show, which will feature rarely-seen artifacts from the KHS vaults, will showcase the state's rich history, along with some of the legends and lore locked away in KHS archives. "Haunted Historic Kentucky" will premiere at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on WTVQ 36 in Lexington and WHAS 11 in Louisville in place of "Access Hollywood." Louisville viewers can also watch a full hour of coverage on WHAS 11 at 9 a.m. on Friday.

This special Halloween series features a “conjured” chest of drawers that becomes a body count; a frightening family heirloom called the “Graveyard Quilt;” a Kentucky Civil War artifact tied to a horrific death; and more. This macabre menagerie of items even includes one of the KHS’s most prized artifacts, Abraham Lincoln’s pocket watch, and the chilling tale behind it that viewers will hear for the very first time.

For more information about the Kentucky Historical Society, visit history.ky.gov or call 502-564-1792.

