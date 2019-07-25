A historic locomotive will be on display at the Old Capitol on Friday evening.
The Kentucky Steam Heritage Corp., with help from R.J. Corman Railroad Group and CSX, will bring a 75-year-old steam engine to multiple Kentucky towns this weekend, including Frankfort. From Friday to Sunday, the engine will travel from New Haven to Estill County.
The locomotive will be on display at the Old Capitol on Friday from 6-8 p.m., in downtown Midway on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and in Lexington's Distillery District on Saturday from 3-6 p.m.
The locomotive, No. 2716, was built in 1943 and made frequent trips around the Bluegrass State. It was one of the largest trains to run on the line between Louisville and Ashland.
When it was retired, the locomotive was donated to the Kentucky Railway Museum in New Haven. The Estill County-based Kentucky Steam Heritage Corp. leased the engine in 2016 to eventually operate it and use it as an educational tool.