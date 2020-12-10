An unusual project is going before the city's Architectural Review Board (ARB) next week that could please both the historic preservation community and members of a longstanding South Frankfort church.
If the plan is approved by the ARB, the Franklin County Historic Trust will move the entirety of a more than 100-year-old house around the corner to make way for an extension to First Corinthian Baptist Church.
That extension would allow for the church to construct a community center adjacent to its current worship building at the corner of Murray and Second streets, according to the trust’s request to the ARB.
First Corinthian Baptist currently owns the two-story, vinyl-sided house and the land it sits on and will continue to own the land.
The house is currently boarded up and appears to be out of use.
Pending approval by the ARB, the trust plans to take ownership of that house and move it in early spring, or potentially late winter, to a new location just around the corner on a couple of vacant parcels across from the church.
The house’s current and future land, as well as the land of the church, are designated as both national and local historic districts. As such, extra restrictions apply to the maintenance and erection of any structures.
Representatives from the trust contacted the state historic preservation office, ultimately receiving the green light in November.
The movement of the house could potentially pave the way for both the historic preservation community and the leaders of the church to be satisfied with the outcome, said trust President Natalie Wilkerson.
“In this unique instance, the Trust does not wish to see this important project be at odds with the historic preservation objectives of the community,” Wilkerson wrote. “We recognize that this church congregation was relocated from its historical location by urban renewal in 1967… We appreciate the church’s commitment to staying in South Frankfort.”
Representatives from First Corinthian Baptist did not respond to a request for comment on the proposed project by presstime.
Frankfort historian Russ Hatter forwarded a full history of the church to city staff in August. First Corinthian Baptist Church was founded in 1876 as an offshoot of First Baptist Church, which is now located at High and Clinton streets downtown.
First Corinthian used to be located in the Capital Plaza area — the neighborhood formerly known as “The Craw” — at 324 Mero St. but was acquisitioned in 1965 by the city’s “Slum Clearance and Redevelopment Commission,” according to Hatter.
It moved to its current location in 1967, according to the church’s website.
Wilkerson, who is married to Frankfort Mayor-elect Layne Wilkerson, said the Franklin County Historic Trust board approved moving forward with the project within its budget earlier this month.
The project, according to Wilkerson and Jen Williamson, a local architect and treasurer of the trust who is helping coordinate it, will cost about $60,000.
Williamson said that a little over half of that total will cover the literal moving of the house — in total as a single structure — from one lot to another.
“The house mover will dig out under the house to set steel supports under, rig it up and then lift the house,” Williamson said. “It’ll move on wheels to the lot on the new foundation.”
A new concrete foundation is planned on the new lot on which the house would sit.
Other costs would include resetting power and utility lines both at the existing site and the new site, as well as legal transfers of the property.
Wilkerson and Williamson said that they hope to sell the property to someone who would own the home and live in it.
“I think it’s going to have potential for individuals who might want to do a little elbow work and reside in it,” Williamson said. “We hope to pass it on to a homeowner. That’s our objective is to preserve the housing opportunity that this historic home offers.”
If all goes as planned and the group gets the OK from the ARB, Williamson said work could start taking place soon.
“We are striving to line things up to do the move as early as late February or early March,” Williamson said. “Construction is busy these days, so it will also depend on lining up a foundation contractor."
The plan will be presented to the ARB next Thursday at 5 p.m. The meeting can be viewed live on the City of Frankfort's Facebook page.
“I think this is a positive thing all the way around,” Wilkerson said. “For the church to be able to pursue their project, for the district to retain some houses, and for the trust to be able to be really active in our mission in promoting preservation in the county.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.