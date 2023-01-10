A Frankfort couple started off the year on a winning note.
According to the Kentucky Lottery, the pair — who wished to remain anonymous — won $225,000 on a Cash Ball 225 ticket they purchased at Circle K on Schenkel Lane on Saturday.
They snagged the top prize by matching all four white ball numbers and the Cash Ball. The winners told lottery officials that they bought five sets of numbers for the drawing and stuck the tickets on the refrigerator.
When the husband went to check the winning numbers the following morning, he was shocked.
“I pulled up the winning numbers when I saw the Cash Ball number, 23 matched in the first line,” he said. “I looked at the next line and that’s when I saw where all the numbers matched. I looked at it about three times. I had a hard time believing it.”
He couldn’t resist waking up his wife so she could look at the ticket.
“I was in a dead sleep and thought something bad happened when he told me we had won $225,000,” she said. “I’m not a morning person but I sat up in bed real fast. He handed me the ticket and said, ‘You’ve got to look at this.’
“He was shaking uncontrollably and couldn’t sign the ticket, so we decided I would I sign it,” she told lottery officials. “I’ve been so nervous ever since finding out we had won.”
The couple couldn’t wait to claim the ticket, so they drove to lottery headquarters Monday where they received a check for $160,878.57, after taxes.
The two had retired however returned to work part-time. They say they’re now going to go back to retirement and spend more time with family. They also told officials they look forward to being able to pay off their house and be debt free.
This win isn’t going to keep the couple from continuing to play the lottery.
“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t have a ticket," he said. "I’m not going to quit now."
Circle K will receive a $2,250 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
