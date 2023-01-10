A Frankfort couple started off the year on a winning note.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, the pair — who wished to remain anonymous — won $225,000 on a Cash Ball 225 ticket they purchased at Circle K on Schenkel Lane on Saturday.

Kentucky Lottery logo.jpg

