Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed a Frankfort man to the Geographic Information Advisory Council.
John Holiday, executive director of the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security, will serve by virtue of his office.
The council advises the executive director of the Commonwealth Office of Technology on issues regarding geographic information and geographic information systems. It also establishes and adopts policies and procedures that assist state and local jurisdictions in developing, deploying and leveraging geographic information resources and systems technology for the purposes of improving public administration.