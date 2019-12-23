A new initiative to prevent prescription drug abuse in Kentucky is launching in Frankfort.
Thousands of medication disposal kits are being sent to Frankfort residents this week through The Urgent Love Initiative, according to a press release.
With 75% of Americans reporting they feel anxious or depressed over the holidays and with 3 in 4 people using prescription medication from a close family member the first time they abuse drugs, it is an important time of the year to secure medication and dispose of excess medication, the release states.
The Urgent Love Initiative is in partnership with The Prevention Council of Roanoke and marketing agency Grey. Holiday cards containing a DEA-compliant medication disposal bag have been mailed out to Frankfort households and should arrive between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
The holiday card contains a warning about the dangers of unused medications and instructions on how to dispose of medications.
“Up to 70% of prescription medications are estimated to go unused in this country,” said Nancy Hans, Executive Director of The Prevention Council of Roanoke. “Most of us have no idea that keeping them around the house could lead to a family member misusing them. Every one of us can play an important role in helping our family, friends and neighbors understand the risks of keeping unlocked and unused medications in the house.”
The purpose of this project is to inform people on the dangers of addiction and empower them to prevent addiction.
“Those of us who have lost friends or family to the disease of addiction understand the risks,” Walt Boyle, Jr., architect of the Urgent Love Initiative, said. “It requires new and creative ways to break through the noise; to help those who might not otherwise pay attention, get the message. This national pilot is designed to be talked about, because talking leads to solving.”
To dispose of unused medications any time of year, visit disposeofmeds.org to access the DEA’s medication disposal drop box locator.
For more information on the Urgent Love Initiative, visit urgentlove.org