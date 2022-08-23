Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church will be holding their Homecoming on Sept. 11, 2022. Rev. Roy Temple will be the guest speaker.

Sunday morning worship service starts at 10:30 a.m., and will be followed by a potluck dinner.

