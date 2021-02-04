Jack Hoover worked to make Frankfort more successful, and that work paid off with the development of the Franklin County Industrial Park.
Hoover, 89, died Sunday.
“I don’t have one favorite memory,” said his son, Dr. Taylor Hoover. “I have a series of very good ones.”
Hoover spent the last eight years of his career working for Farmers Bank, where he represented the bank and the Franklin County Development Foundation, helping with the development of the industrial park and bringing businesses to the area.
The Franklin County Fiscal Court honored Hoover by naming the access road to the industrial park Hoover Boulevard.
“He enjoyed that type of work,” his son said. “He worked for several different businesses, but Farmers Bank was the final one.”
Some of the businesses he helped bring to the industrial park were Topy Corp., OHI America and Montaplast.
“Jack was a great guy,” Bruce Dungan Sr. said. “He and I hit it off over the years. That’s one of the reasons we hired him at the bank in the first place.”
Dungan was an executive vice president at Farmers Bank and was president of the Farmers Capital Bank Corp. when he retired.
Hoover joined the Air Force in 1951 and left the service in 1957. Upon returning to Kentucky, he became a corporate pilot before beginning his career in industrial development.
Hoover's survivors include his wife, Karen; his son, Taylor Hoover (Missy Crowe); his daughter, Meaghan (William V. Barnett IV); and four grandchildren, William M. Barnett V, Michal Barnett, Jack Nelson Hoover and Hayden H. Hoover.
“He was my first hero,” Taylor Hoover said of his father. “He’s somebody I looked up to, and he’s one of two people who has known me my entire life.
“He was very instrumental in my success and my family’s success, and we love and miss him dearly.”
No service is planned at this time, but Taylor Hoover said a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.