Buffalo Trace Distillery will host Easter at the Trace from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10.

Easter at the Trace is set for Sunday, April 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Buffalo Trace. (Photo submitted)

The drive-thru event is free and no registration is required.

Guests are asked to enter at the distillery’s main entrance at 113 Great Buffalo Trace and drive through the grounds along the bunny trail, which will be filled with balloons, Easter eggs and music.

Staff and signage will direct families to various egg stations. After collecting five eggs, at the end of the route children will receive a special treat and may wave at the Easter Bunny from their vehicles.

