The magic of Christmas will fill the skies over Frankfort Tuesday night when Santa Claus himself will do a "fly by" from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Major Herron, a 2009 Frankfort High School grad, hip-hop recording artist, CEO of N-FLUENCE and philanthropist, has organized Frankfort Fly By with the help of The Kings Center, Frankfort Martial Arts, the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Elder Law and Judge Chris Olds.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, Herron will help guide Santa over Frankfort. He said people in downtown will be able to see Santa by looking northeast. He will then travel to the east and west sides of town.
Herron said a commercial on TV sparked his idea to have the Frankfort Fly By.
"I have never seen Santa in the sky and thought I should put something together," Herron said.
Herron said he plans to run the event annually as a way to give back to under privileged and at-risk youth.
"I want the community to come together and give the kids hope," he said.