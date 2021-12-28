It’s been a rough couple of years to be a healthcare worker.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and Franklin County’s first confirmed case on March 18, 2020, members of the Franklin County Health Department have been working around the clock to keep residents safe.
It is because of their tireless efforts to keep the community healthy, while dealing with an increasingly hostile environment and constant threat of possible contamination, that The State Journal has chosen the Franklin County Health Department and all of its workers as the 2021 Newsmakers of the Year.
From organizing a way to administer tests and multiple doses of the vaccines, to creating informational materials about virus prevention, all while attempting to keep a healthy work-life balance and still perform their normal duties, the Franklin County Health Department has managed to weather the storm of the pandemic.
From testing to vaccines
FCHD offers COVID-19 testing five days a week at locations all over Frankfort. According to Public Health Deputy Director Brittany Parker, the amount of tests they administered would often correlate to the amount of reported cases.
“As cases rise, so are the testing numbers, and as those cases decrease, so do the testing numbers. They pretty much go in waves with each other.”
The amount of testing also appears to have increased right before the holidays. Parker said FCHD’s efforts to make sure testing is available to those who need it has been exceptional.
“Franklin County has done a great job through all of this in ensuring those testing measures have been put in place prior to those bigger gatherings. We’ve been very fortunate for the county that we serve and the community,” she stated.
FCHD Public Health Director Judy Mattingly added, while it is reassuring to see so many people getting tested before the holidays and seeing friends, family and loved ones, “sadly, we also see an increase in testing after the holidays. People get those phone calls saying, ‘Oh, I’m not feeling well now, a day after we all gathered.’”
While the FCHD administers a large amount of tests, they also have helped vaccinate much of the county. During the first several months of 2021, when the vaccines started to be approved for larger swathes of the population, FCHD saw a surge in demand. According to Parker, the amount of people showing up at the drive-thru vaccination events had dwindled by April and May, at which point, FCHD switched tactics.
“We were able to just kinda transition from those mass drive-thrus to providing the vaccine in our clinic, and people making appointments,” Parker said.
As the vaccines became more available through other means — such as pharmacies — the demand through the health department decreased. That trend continued with the boosters when they were made available to the general public. If people were able to get their shots more quickly from another source, they would often go there. However, during the initial drive for the boosters, the health department did organize more drive-thru events.
“We’ve offered several drive-thrus to accommodate those people that do want a drive-thru, as there are several in the community that didn’t want to go anywhere else but our drive-thru," said Parker. "We’re appreciative of that, we’re glad people had a great experience the first time and wanted to come back and see us again.”
FCHD is closed Thursday and Friday and no testing will be held until it resumes its normal schedule on Monday.
On pins and needles
One of the biggest challenges has been the misinformation making its way through the community. Both Parker and Mattingly said they have had to correct many misconceptions about the vaccines.
Mattingly often assures residents that the vaccine’s creation timeline was safe, that it would not impact the person’s fertility or which vaccine is actually the best. This frequently led to Mattingly having long conversations with people about to receive the vaccine.
“People would show up and they’re so concerned over, ‘should I get Pfizer or Moderna or Johnson & Johnson?’ And so there would literally be these one-on-one 15- to 20-minute conversations trying to alleviate all those concerns, answer all their questions,” she told The State Journal.
Parker said the misconception that sticks with her most is the vaccine causing people to become magnetic. She even decided to prove to her five-year-old daughter that it was fake, ahead of her own vaccination.
“I put the paperclip on her arm, and it stuck to her arm and, at that point, she had never even had a vaccine in her arm — they all went in her legs at that point. So, there’s never even been a vaccine in her arm for there to be some magnet that was put in.”
Constantly correcting vaccine misinformation has not been the only thing taking its toll on FCHD workers. Mattingly said, at the start of the pandemic, the dread over getting the phone call about the first COVID-19-related death in the county had her on "pins and needles." Part of that came from having to prepare for announcing it and what would come next.
“It was so morbid to sit down with Brittany and say, ‘We need to have that first press release ready to go for when we do experience that first death,’ and to know that it was coming, and to know that it wasn’t gonna stop.”
Mattingly described calling hospitals and trying to get numbers of people on ventilators, or how many had died, and hearing the chaos in the background as the hospital staff was overrun. She said she would hear FCHD nurses answering phone calls from people with questions and telling them to immediately call 911. Caring for homeless individuals with COVID-19 and trying to find them even a family member to monitor them was also taxing.
“It was a challenge to stay on top of all of that,” Parker said. “A lot of times, you were getting a phone call from someone asking you a question about something you hadn’t even seen yet or hadn’t gotten data on.”
As some people become more militant in their opposition to vaccine mandates, as well as to the vaccines themselves, a new danger has presented itself to healthcare workers. While Parker said FCHD did not have any picketers at their location, Mattingly mentioned hearing protesters over the phone while speaking with other health departments.
And even though protesters did not make any appearances at the health department itself, there were instances of hostility towards health environmentalists, or health inspectors, while they were enforcing safety guidelines at businesses.
“There were quite a few scary situations where their strict instructions from me were that if any business owner is hostile with you in any way, shape or form, that you are to leave immediately,” Mattingly said. “There were situations at that time where our environmentalists were able to call our police partners or sheriff partners and be accompanied on those inspections.”
This wear and stress manifested itself in ways that the workers themselves, and their families noticed. Leah Aubrey, clinic nurse administrator, said she had noticed a change in her behavior as a result of working through the pandemic.
“I can tell I’ve become, like, a little bit less concerned or understanding when people try to get something like a test last minute.”
Mattingly said she will be working so much that she cannot find time to feed herself, so her husband has to force her to eat a meal.
“He’ll get frustrated when I can’t eat. He’ll know that I’m starving, like to the point that I’m almost sick, and the phone will keep ringing. So there have been times that he has stolen my phone and been like, ‘I will give this back to you when you finish eating.’”
To cope with the stress, workers found solace in being with family. Parker, who had a six-month-old baby when the pandemic started, said she is glad she could spend more time with him.
“He’s two-and-a-half now, and I got a lot of extra time with him as a baby at home. I did a lot of multi-tasking, rocking a baby and answering emails or phone calls.”
She said striking a balance between work and her personal life became difficult. It eventually evolved into not talking about the pandemic at all when she was off the clock.
“If I’m not working, I don’t wanna talk about COVID. That’s kinda, sorta the boundary that I’ve drawn with my husband and kids, and same with my immediate family,” Parker said. “I’m done talking about COVID, I don’t wanna talk about the new variants, I don’t wanna talk about reasons for getting vaccinated or not getting vaccinated. I am off the clock and I don’t wanna talk about it.”
“We were the hope-givers”
While the past two+ years have been, understandably, incredibly hard and draining on healthcare workers, FCHD still has plenty of accomplishments to hang their hats on. For example, education on healthy living, such as washing your hands and living with and preventing diabetes, as well as what it is a public health department actually does has increased dramatically.
Parker has noticed that, for better or worse, the general public knows the health department is around and available.
“Whether they believe in COVID or not, people know that the public health department is here, what we do, and what an important role we do play in the community, pandemic or not.”
“I’m pretty confident people recognize our logo,” she continued.
Mattingly added, “It’s not just for pandemics, but it’s also if you have diabetes, or if you need to quit smoking, that we’re the ones that are there for you. We really hope everyone takes this opportunity to get healthier.”
The campaigns to encourage proper hand-washing early in the pandemic, coupled with suggestions of singing “Happy Birthday” or the chorus to “Jolene” twice, have been incredibly successful. Mattingly said she is hopeful this will continue, as it is a major way to prevent the spread of countless illnesses.
Compared to other initiatives spearheaded by FCHD that may take a long time to see the effects — such as lowering obesity and smoking rates — the effects of its work on dealing with the coronavirus were more immediate and visible.
“All of those things are slow-moving changes. We make goals, but we know we’re not going to see that actual movement of that needle for several years,” Parker stated. “Whereas with COVID, whether that was testing and evolving to vaccinating, that was real-time change. It was very rewarding to actually make changes in real time.”
FCHD already had emergency plans in place that centered on mass vaccinations. However, they were able to adjust it to meet the needs of mass coronavirus testing.
“When we didn’t have a vaccine in the beginning, but then the test kits came out, we had to alter this drive-thru setup, these plans that we’ve had in place for 15 years, to fit this testing situation,” Mattingly added.
Even when they started receiving coronavirus vaccines, the plan had to be altered to allow for the 15-minute wait time after the shot. She said because of the staff’s hard work, they were able to make the necessary changes to make it successful. As a result, the National Association of County and City Health Officials gave an Innovative Practice Award to FCHD.
Those workers administering tests and vaccines on the front lines are not the only important members of the team. The health department’s IT employees made massive strides in automating the recording and reporting of vaccination data into the immunization registry within the 24-hour time window.
With between 500 and 600 vaccine appointments a day, and not enough people to manually input every vaccination, the IT team created a program that uploaded information pulled from the scheduling system to the registry overnight. Parker estimated this saved roughly 225 hours of work for health department staff. The process was shared with other public health departments around Kentucky, saving countless more hours.
FCHD is hopeful for the future. In addition to the broader visibility of the health department and the proliferation of its other healthy living initiatives into the community, the department itself experienced positive growth.
For example, the staff has become closer as a result of working together at the testing and vaccination drive-thrus. Mattingly said this has led to Secret Santa gift exchanges and Friendsgivings, which has made the department more tightly knit.
What they’re doing is even rubbing off on the next generation of public health workers.
Ashley Kratzer, who works as a contact tracer for FCHD, among other things, noticed her daughter, Charlee, contact tracing on her own toy phone. Kratzer told Parker that Charlee will ask questions such as, “When did you test positive? Who were you with in the last 48 hours?” just as her mom does.
“We’re raising some good little public health workers through all of this,” said Parker.
In the future, when these and other, younger generations come to ask them about their role in the pandemic, Aubrey and Mattingly both plan on telling them about how it felt to vaccinate the community.
“I’ll never forget giving my first vaccination,” said Aubrey.
“It was our very first vaccine event, Dec. 23, 2020,” said Mattingly, “and everyone was in our parking lot for that 15-minute wait time, and, I think it was one of our school teachers made a comment to us about, obviously nobody had been gathering, so they saw people sitting in the car, that was the first time that they had felt hope in a long time. Hope that we would get back to school. Hope that not everything would be on Zoom anymore.
“Even talking about it now, I kinda get goosebumps about that,” she continued, “just thinking that we were the hope givers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.