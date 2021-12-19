HopeDealers work to bring Christmas cheer to those in need

HopeDealers Ministry, founded by Patrick and Angie O'Brien, are working around the clock to ensure those in need will have a Christmas worth remembering. (Photo submitted)

The holiday season can be incredibly stressful, and everyone needs all of the Christmas help they can get. After all, the holidays can be a difficult time of the year for anyone, especially those who are in need. The stress of the season mixed together with financial woes can be a lot for anyone to juggle. 

Angie O’Brien, founder of HopeDealers Ministry with her husband, Patrick, recognized these hardships, and with this being their fifth year of helping families in need, O’Brien was able to get all but a few children on her Hope Angel List adopted. 

“Pulling together as a community, and giving hope in hopeless situations is what HopeDealers is all about. We were truly blessed with a lot of givers,” she said. 

O’Brien said one person in particular, Crissy Hogsten, owner of Hoggy’s Ice Cream at 301 W. Main St. in Frankfort, adopted nine children with her husband, family, friends and employees. 

O’Brien said Hogsten truly was her saving grace. 

“I had all these lists left to be adopted and within two hours Crissy got on her phone and had nine of them all adopted. Talk about a Christmas miracle,” she said. “Also a huge shoutout to Julia Rowland Horsley, owner of Premier Bookkeeping here in Frankfort, for her continuous support for the past five years. Mrs. Vickie Jones has also been a part of this ministry for five years.” 

O’Brien said everyone has something to give, like 17-year-old Hannah Wright, who adopted a child’s list and spent her own money.  

“Capital Day School, the primary Montessori class, preschool and kindergarten, also was a part of showing Christmas hope as the children, teacher and parents shopped for a Hope Angel List,” O'Brien said. “We would like to also thank Douglas Wheel and Tire Service, Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort and other individuals in the community.”

O’Brien said her group focuses on children that might not meet the criteria for other agencies. 

“Dropping off a donated refurbished Xbox One from Kathy Hill to a grandmother raising her autistic grandson that was too old to get assistance with other agencies truly was the hope that we love to give,” she said in a press release. “I don’t take credit for this because the love and effort from our community has blessed a lot of children. Many people also purchased off of Amazon lists made by families.”

O’Brien said those children will wake up with gifts under the tree thanks to those who have showed their support. 

“One family who lost two family members to COVID-19 were overwhelmed with joy with the news that they got some extra help. From single mothers to single fathers, family members raising other family members, children being raised by grandparents, aunts … or to those who just need a little help during this hard time,” she said. 

Thankful for all of her HopeDealers, O’Brien said gifts will be delivered Dec. 15-20 to allow the families time to wrap their gifts “so they can feel a part of the Christmas miracle.”

“Merry Christmas from HopeDealers Ministry,” she said.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription