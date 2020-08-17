In the summer of 2017 between his sophomore and junior years at Columbia University in New York City, Woodford County native Austin Horn interned at The State Journal.
It was during those few months with the newspaper — more specifically, one assignment — when he caught the journalism bug.
“I can recall one particular interview with a man at the ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter that opened my eyes to the simple power of asking someone to tell their story,” Horn explained. “I never got to publish that interview because the man, who’s dead now, didn’t want to include his name for shame over what he shared.”
Three years later with a Bachelor of Arts in American Studies under his belt, Horn has rejoined the newspaper staff as city, county and state government reporter.
“I've come to love journalism for its crucial role in providing citizens with the accurate information they know they need to make informed decisions, as well as pose questions they may not have thought to ask in the first place,” he said.
“Given the precarious state of local news across the country, local journalists' efforts matter that much more to the communities they serve. I hope to hold those with power in this community accountable and to tell (and hopefully publish) stories yet untold.”
Horn is a member of the Woodford County High School class of 2015 and participated in one of the last graduations to be held at the Frankfort Convention Center. He graduated from Columbia University in 2019.
“New York City is no Versailles, but it was a lot of fun — and challenging in a productive way — to live there for four years,” he added.
He was one of only three up-and-coming journalists selected for an NPR Kroc fellowship in 2019-20 and was working out of the Washington, D.C., office on the radio show Weekend Edition with Scott Simon and Lulu Garcia-Navarro and NPR’s history podcast pre-coronavirus.
“Once COVID-19 hit and work went remote, I moved back to Kentucky to be with my family and worked at NPR’s Newsdesk,” Horn stated.
“When the opportunity to come back here and work at home for a community that I already knew, I took it without thinking twice. Glad I did!”
Horn is looking forward to covering the Frankfort community, a place he now calls home.
“While it’s my job to work through and report on issues in Frankfort, I can’t help but dote on a town that holds so much power and sway in the state while also retaining a true small town charm,” he added.
“We are excited about the addition of Austin to the newsroom staff,” said Managing Editor Chanda Veno. “He is familiar with the Frankfort area and has hit the ground running.”
In his spare time, Horn likes to play music. He’s part of a college band that’s still together. He also enjoys reading, writing, hiking and fishing.”
“You can’t beat the proximity to the river,” he said about the Capital City, also adding, “I’ve had better Thai and Honduran food here than I ever did in New York.”
Reach out to Horn at austin.horn@state-journal.com with news tips and/or fishing advice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.