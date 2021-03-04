Suzy Hosley

Suzy Hosley, interim president of the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce, will be the guest speaker at Wednesday's Rotary Club of Frankfort meeting.

The group meets virtually at noon.

For more information, email rotaryfrankfortky@gmail.com or call 502-330-5835.

