Walking through the doors of the Bluegrass Care Navigators office on Teton Trail, you are warmly greeted by staff, and information about long-term care, health and wellness can be seen on tables and shelves.
It is bright and friendly, which is a comfort to families who are seeking one of the many services the agency offers. The staffer who greets you? Most likely he or she is a Hospice of the Bluegrass volunteer.
At an orientation for hospice volunteers (the Frankfort location serves Anderson, Franklin, Owen and Woodford counties) last week, a dozen people of various ages and walks of life gathered to meet new Volunteer Services Coordinator Jennifer Hubbard and to welcome newer volunteers to the fold. One seasoned four-year volunteer is just 11 years old.
“Nearly every volunteer we have has some kind of established connection to hospice,” says former Volunteer Coordinator and new Volunteer Services Manager Shellie Brown, “whether it is through family, friends or community connection. They all felt the need to offer their time to those in need.”
Bluegrass Hospice Care volunteers perform any number of supportive duties to patients and families facing terminal or end-stage illnesses. These include companionship visits to patients at home or in medical residences, respite support so families who are the primary caregivers can take care of other household duties or can take a break for a few hours at a time, and transporting patients to and from medical appointments.
With additional training, some volunteers perform “11th hour” duties, where they are taught to recognize the signs and symptoms to expect at the end of life, and can notify medical personnel and families right away.
“Not everyone can handle working around death. It is a complicated thing,” Brown said. “But every volunteer is a vital and important part of the hospice care system. There is so much more to volunteering than sitting at a bedside.”
Volunteers offer administrative help in the nine offices under Bluegrass Care Navigator's umbrella, and also offer assistance in bereavement services for families who have lost a loved one.
“All of our volunteers are mission-driven, and passionate about caring for people at the end of life, or facing a prolonged illness,” Brown said.
Jennifer Hubbard is one of the family members who decided to give back to hospice in her role as the new volunteer coordinator in Frankfort.
“My mother, father and two of my sisters utilized hospice services. When I learned of the job, it felt like it was my calling to work here,” said Hubbard, a native of Somerset and graduate of the University of Louisville, who previously worked at YMCA of Central Kentucky and the University of Kentucky College of Social Work.
“While I loved both of my previous positions, I have always wanted to take a more active role in helping people," she said. "With hospice, I am not only getting to build relationships with the volunteers and staff, but also with the patients and families we serve.
“My goal is to keep progressing with the service model that has been built here. We will continue to focus on building relationships, placing the right volunteer in the right space for their skills and strengths.”
She is also actively seeking volunteers for the adult day program that is part of the Bluegrass Care Navigators facility.
“It is the only program of its kind in the area, and we are watching it grow,” Hubbard said.
The nine regular attendees have access to meals, programs and activities, including crafts and music.
“Our patients have a nurse on staff at all times, and receive assistance with medication and bathing if necessary," she said.
Hubbard is also developing a volunteer program that will offer patients integrated medicine (art therapy, music therapy, massage therapy and visits from licensed therapy animals). A recent grant will also allow the office to offer additional training for volunteers who wish to work with patients who have been diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer's.
“We never want to turn patients away because we don't have volunteers who are available. Anyone who wants to volunteer for us can work any time that fits their schedule,” she added.
One such volunteer is Shirley Bubany, who joined hospice after her husband passed away in 2005.
“I wondered how I could ever repay the wonderful service our family received from the hospice team. After a year, I decided that I wanted to volunteer as well,” Bubany said.
Known by some as simply “The Bear Lady,” Bubany has become well-known for what she calls “Comfort Bears.” These bears are all hand-sewn from clothing, tablecloths, bath robes and other textiles of late hospice patients for the surviving family members. These bears are free for the recipients.
“Shellie (Brown) mentioned that another hospice chapter had created memorial bears. Well, I'm a crafter, and figured I'd give it a go.”
Since starting the project around 2010, Bubany has sewn 335 “Comfort Bears” for families in the area.
“I'm going to make it to 350, most certainly,” she said with a smile. “Families will send me cards and letters, telling me that a bear we made out of a husband's shirt now sits in 'Daddy's chair' and is at all holiday gatherings. Another family said that a widower hadn't slept since his wife passed. The children sent me a photo of him sleeping holding the bear made from his wife's nightgown. That is what makes it all worthwhile,” she said.
Bubany will also sew pillows and even made a trio of bears from a decedent's hunting gear, down to a bear-sized safety vest. Her work earned her a 2017 trip to San Diego, where she was awarded Hospice Volunteer of the Year for her work.
Two other volunteers, Deana Wilmoth and Judy Thompson, have organized a prayer shawl program for patients. Each shawl is crocheted or knitted by community members and volunteers and taken to Peaks Mill Christian Church for blessings.
“All we ask is that as each shawl is created, that whomever makes it says a prayer for the eventual recipient,” Wilmoth said. “We send each one out to comfort not only the patient but the family as well.”
One patient even joined in the volunteering, putting her crocheting skills to work. A box at their offices holds her handiwork, ready for the next recipient. “She passed away recently, and we are all thankful for her help.”
Paula Miller, a seven-year volunteer with hospice (after both her brother and sister were part of the program during their illnesses), said that volunteering with the agency isn't all sadness.
“If you sit at the front desk (which is where you'll often find her), you speak with the nurses and staff and hear all of the happy stories they have to tell. There is humor and joy here. The nurses, social workers and volunteers are all so important, and we all have wonderful memories of the people we've met through this organization,” Miller said.
Bluegrass Hospice Care is also expanding its services with a new program to get meals to patients and families facing food insecurity. Spark Community Cafe in Versailles, a “pay-what-you-can” eatery, is offering free meals to patients and families under age 65 (most subsidized food programs like Meals on Wheels are only available to those over that age) on Sundays and Wednesdays to ensure that a healthy meal can be had when time and money are tough to come by.
“We've seen a rise in younger patients entering hospice care,” said Frankfort office Executive Director Lindsay Kampfer. “Patients who are facing the after-effects of addiction, including heart and liver failure, and might not have family support like our other patients. Cooking might not be a priority or a reality in some of theses situations. Our partnership with Spark can provide access to healthy meals beyond what food banks can offer, especially if the food banks are facing limited resources themselves.”
“Hospice works to find out what it is that our community needs,” Brown added. “We will take care of our patients whenever and wherever we can. Everyone is going to go through the end-of-life process. Our job is to be where they need us to be.”
To become a volunteer with Bluegrass Hospice, call or stop by the Frankfort office, 502-223-1744, 643 Teton Trail, or email Hubbard at jhubbard@bgcarenav.org.
