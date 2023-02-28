A house bill that is working its way through committee in the state Capitol seeks to phase out the property tax on distilled spirits starting in 2026, completely eliminating it by 2039.

If the barrel tax is eliminated, dozens of counties across the commonwealth stand to lose millions of dollars in tax revenue, with Franklin County being chief among them.

Buffalo Trace

Barrels of bourbon age in a Buffalo Trace warehouse. (State Journal file photo)

