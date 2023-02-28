A house bill that is working its way through committee in the state Capitol seeks to phase out the property tax on distilled spirits starting in 2026, completely eliminating it by 2039.
If the barrel tax is eliminated, dozens of counties across the commonwealth stand to lose millions of dollars in tax revenue, with Franklin County being chief among them.
House Bill 5, which was introduced by Jason Petrie, R-Elkton, the representative and co-sponsor House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, comes after a series of hearings held by the Bourbon Barrel Task Force. The task force was created by the LRC with the intention of reviewing the taxes and finding a way to make up for a loss of tax revenue should the tax be eliminated.
Those in favor of eliminating the tax, such as Osborne, Petrie and lobbyists from the Kentucky Distillers Association, maintain that the taxes are forcing distilleries to open facilities in other states and costing the commonwealth jobs.
In all, Kentucky distilleries paid around $33 million in ad valorem tax on bourbon barrels. After tax breaks, counties with distilleries received a collective $18.5 million.
Mark Kopp, superintendent for Franklin County Schools, said that county schools would lose more than $2.95 million from its $80 million budget.
Kopp noted that some of those funds would be refunded through Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) funding. However, the county will still lose a large portion of the funds that pay for operations costs such as salaries, books and utilities.
"That almost $3 million funds 50 teachers," Kopp told the State Journal. "Two elementary schools worth of teachers. Obviously we are not going to cut 50 teachers, but where is the revenue supposed to come from? The answer is, we submit our information to the state and they fund us at a certain amount and we get the rest from local taxes. That burden is going to be placed on the local taxpayers. They are shifting that burden from corporations that make millions if not billions combined."
Aside from the schools, Franklin County gets around $700,000 of its $28 million from the barrel tax. That money in turn funds vital county services such as a full-time professional fire department.
With that in mind, Franklin County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller said he questions who the tax cuts are meant to help.
"My first question is, what is the purpose of the bill?" Mueller told the newspaper. "Are they trying generate new distilleries coming to Kentucky? And if so, then why not waive the tax for the first 10 years and then put a tax on it. I don't think any of the existing distilleries are hurting in any way."
Mueller went on to note that the growing industry will need county services to grow along with its facilities.
"Here we have these massive distilleries popping up everywhere and we have to be prepared in case something happens. So we will need a larger fire department, a larger sheriff's department, larger emergency management. One day it is all going to be needed and for me that is where it is going to hurt our budget."
When reached for comment on HB 5, Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, said, "I am proud of the role that Franklin County and all of central Kentucky have played to make bourbon the signature industry it is today. At the same time, I am very much aware of the impact that House Bill 5 could have on our local governments and schools.
"I appreciate the legislation’s long timeframe to ease that revenue loss, but would like to see further steps taken so that affected communities like ours are still not bearing the full brunt of this change. I’m ready to sit down and see if we can find a more equitable solution.”
Sen. Gex Williams, R-Verona, also has reservations about HB 5 and told The State Journal during a phone interview that he will not support it if it comes up for a vote.
Williams stated that his main issue with the bill is the loss of tax for county school systems. He also noted that while he does not think the bill will pass this session, that it will continue to come up in the future and that the bourbon issue has a case for repealing the barrel tax.
"They need to take a look at the way the bourbon industry is being taxed," he said. "The industry has made a pretty good case during the barrel task force meetings that they are not being fairly taxed and there are things that we have to change about bourbon and dark spirits. It is not consistent with other states or with other alcohols distilled within Kentucky."
