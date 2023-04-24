Eastern Kentucky author and journalist Silas House was formally named the newest Kentucky Poet Laureate in a special ceremony Monday morning in the Capitol Rotunda.
“Silas grew up in Kentucky. He was educated from kindergarten right through college in Kentucky, he teaches our future writers right here in Kentucky, and he tells his Kentucky story through his unique gift,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in his introduction of House.
“For the next two years, our commonwealth is going to be fortunate — in fact, I think we are going to be blessed — to have him as our literary ambassador to the rest of the world.”
House, a winner of the Southern Book Prize, Duggins Prize, the E.B. White Award, and numerous other literary awards, was humble in receiving his most recent honor, thanking his family “both created and blood.”
“I am proud to come from Kentucky’s working class,” he explained. “My paternal grandfather was a coal miner who lost a leg and both of his lungs to the mines. My maternal grandmother cooked in the sweltering kitchen of the first Kentucky Fried Chicken alongside Colonel [Harlan] Sanders.
“My parents worked hard their whole lives,” he continued, detailing his father’s service in Vietnam, as a mechanic and eventually a factory foreman and his mother’s tenure as a waitress and a school lunch lady.
“Their deepest ambition was to make my life better than theirs had been, and they did. While most of the world often told us we were no good because of where we lived, my family taught me to always be proud of being 'country', being Appalachian, being Kentucky.”
House also thanked his many teachers.
“I am very proud to be a product of Kentucky’s public school system,” he said to a rousing round of applause. “From first grade, all the way to my bachelor’s degree, educators are my heroes, and I am so weary of seeing them maligned and discounted. They deserve our gratitude and respect.”
House, who is married to fellow author and editor Jason Kyle Howard, is Kentucky’s first openly gay laureate. His work often dwells on the duality of life in Appalachia, and the danger of labeling others.
“I am a person of faith, who has always refused to allow that to be taken away from me by a culture that insists on a narrow definition of Christianity. I am a teacher, I am a father, and like most people I have many identities. To quote Walt Whitman, who wasn’t a Kentuckian but did write of Elkhorn Creek, ‘I contain multitudes.'”
House reminded the audience that “all too often, the world tries to reduce us all to one neat and tidy label. This troubles me, in the way we so often operate in absolutes, it has become too easy to categorize people as wholly good or wholly bad. We can give people grace while also knowing there is a line that cannot be crossed.
“Literature gives us the opportunity to see different points of view more easily and more clearly. There is so much vitriol on public display these days,” he said. “While it does feel more widespread and blatant now, I also know that I witnessed this sort of behavior my whole life. The only things that have carried me through have been community, family, the natural world, dogs and art. Always art.”
In closing, House spoke of the initiatives he wants to undertake in his new role.
“As the old saying goes, we need both bread and roses. As poet laureate, I want to bring more roses to Kentucky, especially young ones. I want to implement ways for young folks to get reconnected with elders through writing and oral history projects.
“It’s no wonder that Kentucky has produced such a rich literary tradition. We are a complicated, complex people who have many different ways of being and thinking. That diversity of thought and ways of being is what makes us a commonwealth. I will do my best to serve it and its people.”
