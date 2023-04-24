Eastern Kentucky author and journalist Silas House was formally named the newest Kentucky Poet Laureate in a special ceremony Monday morning in the Capitol Rotunda.

Writer Silas House speaks to the audience at the ceremony honoring his installation as Kentucky's 31st Poet Laureate at the Capitol Rotunda Monday morning. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

“Silas grew up in Kentucky. He was educated from kindergarten right through college in Kentucky, he teaches our future writers right here in Kentucky, and he tells his Kentucky story through his unique gift,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in his introduction of House.

Silas House, center, stands with Gov. Andy Beshear, left, and Tourism, Arts  & Heritage Secretary Lindy Casebier at the ceremony Monday. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Gov. Andy Beshear congratulates Silas House on his appointment as the state's 31st Poet Laureate. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Kentucky's 30th Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson read three original poems at the ceremony on Monday. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Former Kentucky Poet Laureates George Ella Lyon, left, who served from 2015 to 2016 and Frank X. Walker, who served from 2013 to 2014, look on during House's ceremony. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

