Four sets of Kentucky House incumbents — split equally among Republican and Democratic lawmakers — would be placed into the same districts under a redistricting plan unveiled by House GOP leaders Thursday.
Under the proposed map, two sets of rural GOP lawmakers on opposite ends of the state would be paired with each other in newly drawn districts. Two pairs of urban Democrats would be placed into the same Louisville districts. Those incumbents would face off in the 2022 spring primary, if the proposal wins legislative approval and the lawmakers decide to seek reelection.
The proposal would essentially split Franklin County between the 56th and 57th districts, showing the 56th consuming around half of the county instead of around a quarter.
In a statement, Minority Caucus Chair Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, Minority Floor Leader Joni Jenkins, D-Shively, and Minority Whip Rep. Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg, said the redistricting proposals from the House Republicans was "an attempt at fake transparency," and if it were sincere "they would have not released their redistricting plan on a state holiday and without the detailed information the public needs."
“Citizens and candidates alike won’t have that information online until late Tuesday, less than two days before the entire House votes. That gives them precious little time to absorb the many changes and then offer input, something that goes against the very hallmark of the legislative process.
“We will be reviewing this map further with our caucus members and discussing whether the Republican map meets all legal and constitutional guidelines. We also are preparing an alternative that we believe will better serve the commonwealth.
“It is vital to remember that whatever is ultimately decided will be in place for a decade. The last thing we should be doing as a legislature is rushing something so important and so long-lasting. Kentuckians deserve more time so we can get this right.”
Graham said Franklin County would have 8,675 residents in the 56th District and the rest would be part of the 57th District.
He added it places four incumbents running in two districts for the 57th District.
"It's ironic that it's four women they've chosen on our side that are very vocal about women issues," he said.
The new boundaries for the 100-member chamber also would create two additional districts where the majority of voters would represent ethnic and racial minority populations, House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, said.
The long-awaited remapping plan revealed by Osborne comes days before lawmakers convene next week for the start of their 2022 session. Redistricting looms as the top priority in the opening week. Redistricting plans for congressional and state Senate districts haven’t yet been revealed. Republicans hold supermajorities in both Kentucky legislative chambers.
Redistricting bills will be put on a fast track. Legislators are likely to be in session on Saturday, Jan. 8, to wrap up the work and send the new maps to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, Osborne said.
Lawmakers also plan to consider legislation in those opening days to extend the filing deadline for candidates, which is now Jan. 7.
Under the House plan, the new boundaries would double the number of districts — from two to four — where the majority of voters would represent ethnic and racial minority populations, Osborne said. Also under the plan, two other districts would have “increased minority influence,” he said.
The new House district map would not divide any precinct in the state, he said.
“We tried to draw districts as compactly as we possibly could,” Osborne said at a news conference.
The redistricting plan complies with legal and constitutional requirements, he said.
Their supermajority status in the General Assembly puts Republicans in full control of the once-a-decade redistricting process. Their lopsided majorities also created complications due to population losses in many rural counties in eastern and western Kentucky represented by GOP lawmakers.
“Trying to fit those pieces back together in consideration of that population loss was very difficult and resulted in a lot of change,” Osborne said.
The Kentucky constitution requires lawmakers to redraw legislative district boundaries to reflect population shifts since the last census.
“Redistricting is tedious, detailed work and requires a thorough understanding of often conflicting legal and constitutional considerations,” added Representative Jerry T. Miller, R-Eastwood, Chair of the House State Government Committee and the plan’s primary sponsor.
“When it became clear that Census numbers would be late, we sought input from a number of stakeholders and looked at our current map to see what areas could be improved. In addition to talking with the NAACP, we heard from the League of Women Voters and considered their plan,” Miller said.
After months of work preparing the new boundaries, Osborne said he expected some pushback.
“I understand that there will be criticisms of it," he said. "I’m sure that some of our own members have criticisms of it.”
If the plan remains intact, two GOP House incumbents from eastern Kentucky — Reps. Norma Kirk-McCormick and Bobby McCool — would be placed in the same district. The same would apply to two Republican members from western Kentucky — Reps. Lynn Bechler and Jim Gooch Jr.
On the Democratic side, Reps. Mary Lou Marzian and Josie Raymond would be paired in the same district, as would Reps. McKenzie Cantrell and Lisa Willner.
Osborne shared lawmakers plan to approve the plan during the first week of session.
“Legislators are ready to get to work as soon as we convene on Tuesday. We’re giving members enough time to review the House plan and they will have additional opportunities to vet it and discuss it next week," he said. "This will allow us to move forward and continue our work on the budget and take a look at what needs to be done to address both disaster recovery efforts in West and Western Kentucky and pandemic relief.”
