The growing pains of switching to online-only public meetings in the wake of COVID-19 are evident.
Technical difficulties plague most meetings of the Frankfort City Commission and the rules concerning public comment are sometimes called into question.
At the last Frankfort City Commission meeting on May 18, seven people submitted a written public comment via email, but only one was read during the meeting.
Before City Clerk Chermie Maxwell read the comment, Commissioner Eric Whisman asked about the other comments since city commissioners received a copy of each one submitted to be read via email prior to the meeting.
City Solicitor Laura Ross said those could not be read because they were not about a specific agenda item.
In the comment section of the Facebook livestream of the meeting, some of those who had their comments left out of the meeting shared their thoughts there, including city commission candidate Leesa Unger.
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge replied, “Not sure why yours was not (included).”
Unger responded: “At least the first portion about applying for the trail grant should’ve been included.”
Since the meeting, The State Journal submitted an open records request for every public comment submitted to the Frankfort City Commission between March 23 and May 18.
On May 18, Unger wrote to the city commission expressing support for the 2020 Recreation Trail Program Grant Application.
“This trail expansion would make access to Cove Spring Park much easier from the Wilkinson Boulevard Walking Trail,” she wrote.
The 2020 Recreational Trail Program Grant Application and Resolution was Action item No. 4 on the meeting’s agenda.
When asked why the portion of Unger's email on the trail program grant was omitted from the meeting, Ross said it was an "accidental oversight."
"We had a flurry of emails come in right at the deadline related to Fort Hill, and we clearly just overlooked that sentence pertaining to an agenda topic," Ross said. "I will contact her immediately and make sure we read it at the next meeting."
Unger also wrote that she disagrees with the city commission’s effort to place a permanent conservation easement on Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill, preventing future commissions from reversing a current ban on bicycles in the park.
“While I think an easement would be a great idea for the Fort Hill portion of the property, I strongly disagree with trying to put an easement on the remaining “non-historic” portion when the only reasoning for this is to prohibit certain usage of it,” she wrote.
During the meeting, the portion of Frankfort citizen David Hecker’s submitted public comment on lighting upgrades at Capital View Park was read. His comment about a conservation easement for Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill was omitted.
Hecker also shared his public comment in full in the Facebook Live comment section.
Action Item No. 7 on the agenda allowed Waldridge to explain her previous vote regarding a conservation easement for Leslie Morris Park on Fort Hill. Waldridge originally wanted to rescind her vote, but Robert’s Rules of Order prohibited her from doing so.
Explaining the city’s public comment policy for special meetings, Ross told The State Journal public comments can only be read if they focus on a specific agenda item if the city chooses to allow them. This rule follows Kentucky’s Open Meetings Law, she said.
Under Kentucky's Open Meetings Law, public comment is not required, however, the City of Frankfort includes an opportunity for public comment during each meeting, Ross said.
"Since the law doesn’t require public comments, a lot of cities have just suspended them during the pandemic, but we see them as a vital part of our meetings and tried to figure out a way to keep them going," Ross added.
Reviewing the comments submitted for the May 18 meeting, all seven of the submitted comments mentioned Fort Hill in some capacity.
“The Board of Commissioners had requested very specific wording for the item concerning Fort Hill, so we could not allow any comments — from the public, staff, or the board — because the only action that could occur for that item was for Commissioner Waldridge to explain her vote," Ross said.
Although every public comment could not be read, Ross said each member of the commission received a copy of the emails to review on their own.
To participate in public comment during a Frankfort City Commission special meeting, review the agenda and be sure your comments address a specific agenda item, city officials advise.
Public comments must be submitted to bhecker@frankfort.ky.gov by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
The next Frankfort City Commission meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. June 8. It will likely be another special meeting held by video conference. The city releases meeting agendas the Friday before each meeting on frankfort.ky.gov
