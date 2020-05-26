Those who wish to participate in the Franklin County Fiscal Court public hearing regarding the rezoning of historic farmland on Duncan Road have three options.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, the Tuesday, June 9, public hearing will take place via Zoom video teleconference as well as in person in Courtroom B at the Franklin County Judicial Center, according to a press release from the county.
Those who wish to provide in-person or video teleconference testimony are asked to register by 5 p.m. on June 9 by emailing Internet and Technology Coordinator Andrew Tippett at publichearing@franklincountyky.com. Those participating in person will be required to wear a mask, and social distancing will be strictly enforced.
Written comments will also be accepted. Those can be mailed to the Franklin County Fiscal Court, Attn: Public Hearing Comments at 321 W. Main St. or emailed to publichearing@franklincountyky.com.
Maps and other documentation related to 690 Duncan Road may be found on Franklin County Fiscal Court’s website at franklincounty.ky.gov.
The meeting will be broadcast live at facebook.com/fcfcky and on Channel 10 at 5 p.m.
Background
During a first reading of the ordinance during the court’s April 30 meeting, Magistrate J.W. Blackburn made a motion for the court to have a public hearing before voting on the rezoning ordinance for 690 Duncan Road.
The property is in Blackburn’s district.
Magistrates Scott Tracy, Michael Mueller and Sherry Sebastian joined Blackburn in voting for a public hearing.
The Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission voted 5-2 in February to recommend the property be rezoned from agricultural to industrial.
COVID-19 already postponed the first reading of the ordinance, which was originally set for March 26.
The court has until July 13 to vote on the ordinance. If it fails to vote, the planning commission’s recommendation will stand, county Planning, Zoning and Building Code Director Robert Hewitt said in April.
Tierney Storage, which is owned by Winchester developer Ron Tierney, purchased the Duncan Road property last summer.
After Tierney purchased what was once known as the Blanton-Crutcher farm, he demolished an old farmhouse and requested the property be rezoned from agricultural to industrial. Both actions have been met with much criticism from surrounding property owners and historic preservationists.
The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet launched an investigation on the property after some of the farmhouse debris was set on fire on April 14. According to a notice of violation issued to Tierney by the Division for Air Quality, various prohibited items, including metals, painted wood, brick, a portion of a radiator and more, were discovered between two burn piles on the property.
Tierney told The State Journal last week he collected and properly disposed of the remaining debris as instructed by the Division for Air Quality.
