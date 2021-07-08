The Parks Master Plan Steering Committee reviewed and commented on a draft of a 218-page master plan for the city’s park system on Tuesday.
Created by Brandstetter Carroll, a Lexington-based planning firm often used by local government, the plan draft includes both general and specific recommendations to improve Frankfort’s parks.
It also crunched the numbers on Frankfort’s park system, which is much larger than most its size but is far less developed. The company created benchmark figures using data from 55 similar agencies in the state and region.
“While the City of Frankfort has more parkland than the benchmarks, only 36% of that parkland is developed, compared to the benchmark median of 82%,” the plan reads. “The population served per park (2,647) is a little above the benchmark (2,010), but the numbers indicate that Frankfort’s parks are larger than those in other communities. With the lower percentage of developed parkland, there is significant potential for improving existing parks through thoughtful development to expand service and availability.”
Among Brandstetter Carroll’s demographic takeaways for Frankfort were that the population has remained stable and is likely to see “limited growth,” that the community is diversifying and that the senior population will outpace the under-18 population by 2025.
Also of interest to the firm was the park system’s staffing. With only 10 full-time employees, Frankfort Parks is well below other similar-sized agencies. However, given that the system services Juniper Hill Golf Course, a pool and a sports complex the number of full-time equivalents is quite high because of the high number of part-time employees needed at those locations.
To inform its recommendations, the firm also held several interviews with citizens at parks and held meetings with the Parks Master Plan Steering Committee throughout drafting the plan.
The recommendations
The first recommendation is to form a nonprofit, 501(c)3 Frankfort Parks Foundation through which a foundation board can direct toward certain park improvements. The plan said that it can take philanthropic funds and put them toward capital projects, programming and helping fund services for those who can’t usually afford them.
Other high-priority recommendations include utilizing the Kentucky River; continuing with improvements to Dolly Graham Park; adding restrooms across all parks; renovating East Frankfort Park; and assessing the viability of Juniper Hill Golf Course.
Earlier this year, a State Journal report found that Juniper Hill Golf Course lost the city about $300,000 per year.
Recommendations for improvements to specific parks abound, and one immediate concern brought up by committee members was how improvements at each of these parks would be prioritized.
“In my mind, the hard part is ahead of us,” Frankfort-Franklin County Tourism Director Robin Antenucci said. “You’ve got these concepts, and now it’s a matter of prioritizing.”
Brandstetter Carroll Project Manager Keith Rodenhauser and Frankfort Parks Director Shawn Pickens responded that prioritization of which parks get certain improvements would be up to the parks board or the city commission, with the steering committee being able to tweak the plan as needed before recommending it for approval to the city commission.
“I don’t know if the city’s ever really financially committed to the value of our parks over time,” Antenucci said.
Former Parks Director Steve Brooks, who worked at the city under 16 different city managers, responded.
“I can answer that: nope.”
For Dolly Graham Park, a long-languishing site in South Frankfort that prior to a new playground put in this summer had not seen any serious improvements in decades, Brandstetter Carroll envisioned improvements beyond what’s planned. In its rendering, it included a small skate park.
“We’ve put a lot of emphasis into Dolly Graham,” Pickens said. “We have been, we are, and this plan really puts a lot of emphasis into Dolly Graham.”
Aside from the skate park, one more new idea included in the rendering was for the addition of a pickleball or youth tennis court.
Another seemingly high-priority park was East Frankfort Park.
“You could argue that East Frankfort is in just as bad of shape as Dolly Graham,” Rodenhauser said.
The rendering for East Frankfort included additional playgrounds, improved courts and ballfields, a splash pad and an amphitheater at the center. The plan also suggested opening a vehicular gate at the park’s southern edge allowing for access off Bonnycastle Drive, a residential road.
Touching on a once-sore subject in city politics, the renderings for Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill did not include allowing bike traffic at one of the city’s largest parks.
“As you can see, in this plan we’re not recommending bike trails up there,” Pickens said. “But just because it isn't in the plan, it doesn’t mean it has to stay that way.”
Central concerns for Fort Hill were access to the park — with an entrance through Blanton Acres to the north being a controversial but nonetheless considered option — as well as improvements to the overlook atop the park.
“Right now, you’ve got an overlook at two small levels,” Rodenhauser said. “It’s kind of overgrown. It really has a lot of potential to be a really nice asset, and it isn’t right now.”
Serious improvements were also envisioned for Capitol View Park, Riverview Park and a Thorn Hill Park area.
Capitol View Park's concept included 160 new parking spaces as well as new playgrounds and increased river access.
The plan saw River View Park adding restrooms and a playground near the current site of the Franklin County Farmers Market.
Thorn Hill Park sits across from the Thorn Hill Education Center, and the plan sees it adding a playground, a court and an amphitheater.
