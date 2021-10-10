Sunday was a day of celebration for the Franklin County Humane Society as ground was broke for the new animal shelter on Carpenter Farm and the organization marked its 76th anniversary.

Dozens of volunteers and animal lovers were on hand to mark the groundbreaking at the future site of the shelter on Carpenter Farm. The location is at the end of Flynn Avenue off Sower Boulevard and the East-West Connector.

101021 FCHS ground breaking

Franklin County Humane Society Preident Sam Marcus digs into the ground at the site of the new animal shelter off Flynn Avenue Sunday as shelter manager Kerry Lowary looks on. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

"Today the Franklin County Humane Society begins to uphold a new vision for companion animal care," Sam Marcus, humane society president, said. "Our vision was to provide Frankfort and Franklin County with a shelter that offered the current best practices in animal welfare.

"We promised you and ourselves not to compromise on quality of animal care or quality, efficiency, durability and ability to maintain our facility. We made sacrifices but not in any of those areas," Marcus stated as he got choked up. "And you told us 3.4 million times and counting this was what you wanted, that we made the right decision, and we owed it to you to stick with it."

Shelter manager Kerry Lowary thanked Marcus for being "steadfast and not giving up."

The humane society president also announced that the organization "smashed" the $200,000 for a challenge match for the new shelter's fundraising effort that ended Sunday.

The organization is selling tickets for a rare bourbon raffle. There are 20 different prize packages to be raffled off. Tickets are $100 each and only 3,000 will be sold. All proceeds benefit the new shelter.

For more information, visit frankfortbourbonraffle.com.

"We still have work to do and funds to raise, but now our vision begins to become reality," Marcus added.

Donations may be made online or by check to FCHS, 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601. Please be sure to indicate that your donation is for the new animal shelter.

For additional information, contact fchscapitalcampaign@gmail.com or take a look at The New Shelter, visit www.fchsanimals.org.

