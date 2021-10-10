Franklin County Humane Society Preident Sam Marcus digs into the ground at the site of the new animal shelter off Flynn Avenue Sunday as shelter manager Kerry Lowary looks on. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Sunday was a day of celebration for the Franklin County Humane Society as ground was broke for the new animal shelter on Carpenter Farm and the organization marked its 76th anniversary.
Dozens of volunteers and animal lovers were on hand to mark the groundbreaking at the future site of the shelter on Carpenter Farm. The location is at the end of Flynn Avenue off Sower Boulevard and the East-West Connector.
"Today the Franklin County Humane Society begins to uphold a new vision for companion animal care," Sam Marcus, humane society president, said. "Our vision was to provide Frankfort and Franklin County with a shelter that offered the current best practices in animal welfare.
"We promised you and ourselves not to compromise on quality of animal care or quality, efficiency, durability and ability to maintain our facility. We made sacrifices but not in any of those areas," Marcus stated as he got choked up. "And you told us 3.4 million times and counting this was what you wanted, that we made the right decision, and we owed it to you to stick with it."
Shelter manager Kerry Lowary thanked Marcus for being "steadfast and not giving up."
The humane society president also announced that the organization "smashed" the $200,000 for a challenge match for the new shelter's fundraising effort that ended Sunday.
The organization is selling tickets for a rare bourbon raffle. There are 20 different prize packages to be raffled off. Tickets are $100 each and only 3,000 will be sold. All proceeds benefit the new shelter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.