The Franklin County Humane Society will host a fall vaccination clinic for dogs and cats from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Hancock Pavilion at Lakeview Park.

Humane society

Rabies shots as well as DAPP for dogs, Bordatella for dogs and FVRCP for cats are free.

