After COVID-19 delays, the Franklin County Humane Society hopes to kick off its capital campaign for a new animal shelter soon.

Humane Society President Sam Marcus told The State Journal on Wednesday that a new webpage is almost ready to launch and thousands of letters are being prepared to be sent out.

“We’re hoping they’ll have a good initial impact for the campaign,” Marcus said about the roughly 3,000 letters the Humane Society plans to send out.

A new animal shelter for the Humane Society has been in the works for several years.

In 2018, Marcus asked the city commission and fiscal court to contribute $1.6 million each to the construction of a new shelter. In return, the Humane Society pledged to raise $2 million. The total project was estimated at the time to cost $5 million.

In September 2018, Marcus asked the city commission and fiscal court to make a decision by Nov. 26, 2018. Both the city and county said that $1.6 million each was too much.

In January, Wells and Frankfort City Manager Keith Parker asked the Humane Society to consider purchasing The State Journal building off Wilkinson Boulevard and renovate the 19,000-square-foot building to meet the shelter’s needs.

The Humane Society’s Board of Directors voted unanimously against that idea, citing excessive renovation costs.

After revising its plan, the Humane Society asked the city and county in January for $1 million each, with some in-kind work included, toward the construction of a now $4 million facility on the city-owned Carpenter Farm, off the East-West Connector.

The Frankfort City Commission voted to contribute $1 million to the construction of the new facility and the Franklin County Fiscal Court voted to contribute $800,000. The Humane Society also received a $500,000 donation from Frankfort philanthropist Richard Rosen.

Marcus said the Humane Society needs to raise $1.6 million to break ground on the shelter next summer.

Donations to the Humane Society can be made at fchsanimals.org

