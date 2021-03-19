030721 FCHS outside

The Franklin County Humane Society is surrounded by water in this photo taken from above. The Kentucky River crested at 40.16 feet on March 5. (Photo submitted)

The Franklin County Humane Society hopes to reopen its main building, which sustained damage during the historic flood earlier this month, sometime next week.

“We have made good progress over the last two weeks and we are close to resuming all normal operations,” Sam Marcus, humane society president, said Friday.

The dog kennels have been cleaned and staff has started bringing the dogs back in.

Regular animal control activity has resumed and the shelter is now able to accept stray dogs. However, owner surrenders must still contact the humane society to schedule an appointment.

The spay/neuter program is operating as usual at its new location, 1230 U.S. 127 South. To schedule an appointment, call 502-875-7297 and leave a message, email contact.fchsky@gmail.com or visit www.fchsanimals.org to register.

The humane society is still accepting donations for a new animal shelter to replace its current flood-prone building, which is more than 50 years old.

“While many animal lovers have stepped forward with donations, we need to pick up the pace to raise the remaining $900,000 needed for the project,” Marcus said.

In addition to online donations, checks can be sent to 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601.

There are other tax-savings options for donors. For more information, contact John Hibbard, a member of the humane society’s capital campaign committee, at 859-806-3431.

