The Franklin County Humane Society is planning a bourbon raffle as a special fundraiser for the new animal shelter.
"An earlier raffle was a great success for the homeless pets of our community, and we're hoping for a repeat performance this time," the humane society stated in a press release. "To do that, we need your help in adding to our growing collection of great bourbons to build the best possible list to offer in the raffle."
Anyone who can help by donating a bottle (or bottles) or if you have any questions, is asked to contact FCHS President John Hibbard at 859-806-3431 or jhibbnzeus@yahoo.com.
Here's a list of what we need to add to our raffle collection. And anything else that you think would be enticing and add value to the raffle also would be greatly appreciated.
Buffalo Trace Antiques Collection
- George T. Stagg, Barrel Proof
- William Larue Weller, Barrel Proof
- Sazerac Straight Rye (17 year +/-)
- Eagle Rare (17 year +/-)
- Thomas H. Handy, Straight Rye Whiskey, Barrel Proof
Woodford Reserve
- Anything from the "Master's Collection"
- Anything from the "Distillery Series," i.e. Double Double Oaked (all bottles are 375 ml)
15 Stars
- 15 Stars, Celebration Series 14 Year Old (only 1,650 bottles released; available at Total Wines & Liquor)
- 15 Stars, Celebration Series 7 and 15 Year Old Private Stock
Blanton's Single Barrel (93 Proof) — for two flights
- 2 "B"
- 2 "L"
- 2 "A"
- 2 "N"
- 2 "T"
- 2 "O"
- 2 "N"
- 2 "S"
- Note — Anything from the Gold or Silver Series for a separate flight also would be accepted.
Col. E. H. Taylor
- We have a Single Barrel and a Small Batch, so anything that would complement them would be welcome.
Elmer T. Lee
- We'd appreciate anything from Elmer T. Lee, but the Centennial or Death bottle, as it's called, is most desirable.
Calumet Bourbon
- Calumet Farm 14-Year
- Calumet Farm 15-Year, "Whirlaway"
- Calumet Farm 16-Year, "Citation"
Thomas S. Moore
- Thomas S. Moore, Finished/Chardonnay Cask
- Thomas S. Moore, Finished/Port Cask
Blue Run
- Blue Run 14-Year, 5400 Bottles Released, Gold Emblem
Heaven Hill Distillery
- Anything from the "Parker Heritage Collection" or "The Heritage Collection"
- Elijah Craig -- Anything that complements our 18-year-old bottle, i.e. 12-Year-Old Single Barrel Proof, Toasted Barrel
- Larceny Barrel Proof (Black Label)
- Heaven Hill Bottle in Bond 7-Year
Lux Row
- Any "Blood Oath" other than Pact #8
- Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel
Bardstown Bourbon Company
- Fusion # 1 and/or #2
- Anything from the "Discovery Series #1 through #8
- Anything from the "Collaborative Series"
Maker's Mark Distillery
- Maker's Mark, Margie Samuels Founder's Edition, 1 Liter. The third in the series is to be released on 10/22.
- Any Private Select and/or Wood Finishing Series
- DNA Project 110
- DNA Project 115
- DNA Project 120
- DNA Project 125
The date of the raffle and additional details will be announced in the coming days.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.