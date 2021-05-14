The Franklin County Humane Society has been busy collecting donated items for its annual Celebrity Waiters Dinner auction. This year the auction will be conducted online.

Humane Society Logo.jpg

Bidding gets underway June 9 and will conclude on June 15 with proceeds from the online auction to be used to fund animal shelter operations.

Among the recently added auction items are a Four Roses bourbon collection and handcrafted nesting bowls from Broadway Clay.

The humane society is in need of chocolate donations. Those wishing to donate items may do so at New Leash on Life thrift store located at 415 W. Broadway or contact Betsy Kennedy at cwdauction@gmail.com for more information or to arrange a pickup.

As the event draws near the humane society will update its website at fchsanimals.org.

