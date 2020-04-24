The Franklin County Humane Society has become the new home to 34 of 38 dogs confiscated earlier this week after their owner was arrested for alleged animal abuse and neglect.
The animal shelter is reaching out to the community for monetary help in caring for the dogs.
David Allen Jackson, 45, of Frankfort, was charged with 38 counts of second-degree cruelty to animals, a Class A misdemeanor, after city police officers and county sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant on his property on Adams Lane in southwestern Franklin County on Tuesday.
According to Sheriff Chris Quire, dozens of pit bulls were found to be living in squalor without food, clean water and minimal shelter. All of the dogs were restrained by chains — one weighing 42 pounds — or kept in cages.
“It’s a large property,” Quire said, adding evidence found at the scene suggests Jackson was in the breeding or dog fighting business.
“There were treadmills for the dogs and thick metal chains for the dogs. It was pretty bad living conditions.”
In addition to neglect, many of the animals have untreated medical problems such as mange, heartworms and dental issues.
Franklin County Humane Society Shelter Manager Kerry Lowary and her team coordinated efforts with Anderson and Woodford counties to remove the dogs from the property.
The Anderson County Humane Society is caring for four of the dogs and the rest of the pit bulls are being evaluated at the local shelter on Kentucky Avenue.
“Many of the dogs have medical issues that could take weeks to resolve, making the need for financial support greater than ever,” Lowary said, adding that the situation is compounded by the COVID-19 situation.
Visit the humane society website to make a monetary donation.
“Your support is critical and greatly appreciated,” Lowary said.
