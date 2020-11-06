071219_HumaneSociety_Zm3.jpg

The Franklin County Humane Society is currently hosting a supply drive for shelter pets.

The animal shelter is in need of Purina Dog Chow; Purina Puppy Chow; Purina Cat Chow; Purina Kitten Chow; Pedigree dog food; 30-gallon trash bags; 13-gallon trash bags; liquid laundry detergent; bleach; and paper towels.

Items can be dropped off at the shelter at 1041 Kentucky Ave. during regular business hours. The animal shelter is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. It is closed Monday.

