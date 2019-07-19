The Frankfort City Commission will discuss Monday evening whether to commit to leasing land on the city-owned Carpenter Farm to the Franklin County Humane Society.

The land is the new preferred site for a replacement animal shelter that Humane Society officials have asked city and county governments to help fund with more than $1 million each, matching money to be raised by the organization.

The animal shelter highlights an agenda that also includes a closed session to discuss litigation over the Old Y building, which the city previously condemned, prompting a lawsuit by owners John and Martha Gray.

Here's the full agenda:

Download PDF Frankfort City Commission agenda, July 22, 2019

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription