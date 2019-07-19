The Frankfort City Commission will discuss Monday evening whether to commit to leasing land on the city-owned Carpenter Farm to the Franklin County Humane Society.
The land is the new preferred site for a replacement animal shelter that Humane Society officials have asked city and county governments to help fund with more than $1 million each, matching money to be raised by the organization.
The animal shelter highlights an agenda that also includes a closed session to discuss litigation over the Old Y building, which the city previously condemned, prompting a lawsuit by owners John and Martha Gray.
Here's the full agenda: