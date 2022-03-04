It's March madness at the Franklin County Humane Society, which has a goal of raising $3,000 for its Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program.

TNR

The program provides free spay/neuter services and vaccinations for Frankfort and Franklin County feral cats, a service made possible with your support. TNR reduces the number of homeless cats and kittens showing up at the humane society's animal shelter.

The sterilized cats, identified by a tipped left ear, are then re-released back into their habitat to be fed and monitored by human caregivers.
 
Donations may be made online at https://www.fchsanimals.org/donate1.html Be sure to note March Madness as the program being donated to.
 
Funds raised during March Madness are used to pay veterinarian fees and to buy surgery supplies and vaccinations.

